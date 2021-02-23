• Audubon discussion
The Florida Keys Audubon Society will present “Flamingos in the Keys: What’s The Deal?” as a Zoom program at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24. The event will be a conversation between Steven Whitfield of Zoo Miami and FKAS executive director Mark Hedden. For information or reservations, visit http://www.keysaudubon.org.
• Farmers market
The Key West Truman Waterfront farmers market will be open from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25. Masks and social distancing are required. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• TSKW featured artist
Esterio Segura Mora, a Cuban visual artist, is featured in The Studios of Key West’s Sanger Gallery until Thursday, Feb. 25. The gallery is located at 533 Eaton St, with hours Tuesday through Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m. Visit http://www.tskw.org for information.
• Storm drain stenciling
Reef Relief is seeking groups to volunteer for a storm drain stenciling event from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Feb. 26, on Duval Street. Interested groups should register by Tuesday, Feb. 23 at reefrelief@gmail.com.
• Art Festival
The Key West Art Center will host the annual Old Island Days Art Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 27-28, in the Truman Waterfront Park. The juried outdoor fine art festival will feature more than 100 artists.
• Polar plunge
Samuel’s House is hosting a virtual Southernmost Polar Plunge fundraiser until Sunday, Feb. 28. For information or registration, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/Info/FL/KeyWest/SouthernmostPolarPlunge2021
• Poetry, short story contest
In celebration of Tennessee Williams’s 110th birthday and the anniversary of the Tennessee Williams Museum, the Key West Art & Historical Society invites poets and writers to submit original works for poetry and short story writing contests The contest runs until Sunday, March 7. For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org/education/twbc or call Kassandra Collett at 305-295-6616, Ext. 114, email at kcollett@kwahs.org.
• Art project display
The Florida Key Council of Arts will sponsor a traveling 24-foot mural during a series of exhibitions throughout the Keys with nearly 225 six-inch square panels created by local artists. “The Connections Project: A Mosaic of the Keys” will be on exhibit through Monday, May 10, from Key Largo to Key West. For information, visit http://www.keysarts.com or call 305-295-4369.
• Tropic Cinema
The Tropic Cinema, 416 Easton St., has reopened for members and movie fans, premiering films on a limited and socially distanced basis. For information on movie schedules and house rules, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com or call 305-396-4944.}
• Library curbside pickup
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is offering curbside pickup of library materials 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. To reserve library items, visit http://www.keyslibraries.org to search the catalog and online electronic resources. To make an appointment for pickup or for information, call 305-292-3595.