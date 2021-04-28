• Open house
The Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce, 31020 Overseas Highway, Big Pine Key, will host an open house at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 28. The event will give guests an opportunity to meet the chamber’s board and members.
• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, at the corner of Simonton and Catherine streets, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to sunset on Thursday, April 29. Masks are required and the number of guests per stall limited. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket
• Poetry reading
The College of the Florida Keys will host CFK Poetics virtual visiting poets event with Ross Gay at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 29. This free event will be primarily virtual, but limited seating will be available in the CFK Library during the live stream of the reading. For information to access, visit http://www.cfk.edu/poetics.
• Exhibit opens
The Key West Art & Historical Society will open its latest exhibition, “Under Construction: Glass Plate Negatives of A.V. Rabenau,” a display of vintage photographs at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. The exhibit features black and white prints from the original glass plate negatives taken by A.V. Rabenau, an itinerant photographer, and will open at 5 p.m Friday, April 30. Social distancing and masks will be required.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information, contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.
• Grant Writing Workshop
The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys is hosting a free online Grant Writing Success Workshop for all Keys nonprofits at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 4. For information and Zoom workshop link visit http://www.cffk.org.
• Poetry contest
In celebration of National Poetry Month The Studios of Key West will host a poetry contest, open to all Monroe County children and teens from 6 to 18 . Students can submit poems by May 4 by mail, drop off at The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St. or submit entries by emailing poetry@tskw.org, including their name, parent or guardian’s name, phone number and age with submissions. Teachers may also submit the work of students. For information, contact Michelle Boscamp at michelle@tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.
• Art project display
The Florida Key Council of Arts will sponsor a traveling 24-foot mural created by local artists. “The Connections Project: A Mosaic of the Keys” will be on exhibit through Monday, May 10, from Key Largo to Key West. For information, visit http://www.keysarts.com or call 305-295-4369.