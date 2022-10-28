The Fantasy Fest Street Fair has been moved to the Truman Waterfront Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28. The event will offer shopping, costumes and accessories, entertainment and food and beverages. The park is located on the free Duval Loop bus route. For information, visit http://www.fantasyfest.com.
• Mammograms available
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. Lower Keys Medical Center’s Women’s Imaging Center, 5900 College Road, is open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A physician’s order is required and a discounted self-pay rate is available through the month of October. For information, call 305-294-5535, Ext. 3308.
• Garden Halloween Party
Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will host its annual Screamin’ Green Halloween Party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Tricks, treats, games, costume contests and recycle ideas will be set up throughout the garden. Entrance fee is $5 per child or $10 per family; members are free. The garden is located at 5210 College Road. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Plant sale
The Key West Garden Club offers ornamental and native shrubs and trees for sale each Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the propagation area of Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. For information, call 305 294-3210 or visit http://wwwkeywestgardenclub.com.
• Day of the Dead
The Monroe County Public Library’s Florida Keys History Center, Save-A-Grave Guardians and the Historic Florida Keys Foundation are presenting a program starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St. Historian Corey Malcom and Archivist Breana Sowers will present a look at iconic Keys cemeteries, along with death celebrations around the world. The presentation will be followed by a procession to the Key West Cemetery for a tour. The event is commemorating Día de Los Muertos, a Mexican holiday celebrated every year on Nov. 1-2.
• Community Day
The College of the Florida Keys will host Community Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5901 College Road. The free, family-friendly event will feature CFK academic showcases, interactive exhibits, live performances, a bounce house and other children’s activities, arts and crafts, vendors, music, food and drinks and free T-shirts. For information, call 305-296-9081.
• Boating class
The Key West Sail and Power Squadron is offering a boating safety class from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Nov. 5-6, followed by a license test for boating certification. The squadron is located at 5205 College Road. For information and registration, call Dick Odgers at 305-509-0159.
• Commissioning events
The Navy League, Key West Commissioning Committee and the Key West Art and Historical Society will host a discussion of commissioning events of the USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) and the impact of the Navy on the island from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Custom House, 281 Front St. The event is free and open to the public.