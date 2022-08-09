We Won’t Go Back, a group supporting the rights of women, LGBTQIA and trans persons, will hold a fundraising Drag Bingo event hosted by Qmitch from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 22&Co., 504 Angela St. Proceeds will fund the We Won’t Go Back human rights march on Sunday, Aug. 21.
• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers happy hours Tuesday evenings at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 50-person capacity is reached. For information on available dates, call 305-296-0458.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
In September the Key West library's hours will change. The late night days will be Wednesdays, when the facility, 700 Fleming St., will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Elvis” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Connie Gilbert scholarships
The Key West Chapter of the National Organization for Women will award the Connie Gilbert Memorial Scholarships on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to Monroe County applicants who identify as female, and who wish to continue her higher education career or apply for a professional license. Applicants must be returning to college from the workforce, seeking professional certification or licensing or entering at least their second year of college. Deadline for application is Monday, Aug. 15. Scholarship applications may be obtained by emailing kwnowinfo@gmail.com.
• Happy Hour with Historian
The Key West Art & Historical Society will partner with Comedy Key West to offer a series of historical lectures by Cori Convertito. At 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, the subject will be “A Man is Known by his Works: The Life & Art of Winslow Homer.” For tickets and information, visit http://www.https://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events
• Walk on White
The monthly Walk on White will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. The event stretches from the historic Armory at 600 White St. to United Street, a half-mile of art galleries, studios, businesses and restaurants. For information, visit http://www.walkonwhite.com