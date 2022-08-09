• Drag Bingo

We Won’t Go Back, a group supporting the rights of women, LGBTQIA and trans persons, will hold a fundraising Drag Bingo event hosted by Qmitch from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 22&Co., 504 Angela St. Proceeds will fund the We Won’t Go Back human rights march on Sunday, Aug. 21.