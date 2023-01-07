A Cemetery Stroll to be offered at the historic Key West City Cemetery on Sunday, Jan. 8. During the stroll, small groups of visitors will be escorted to grave sites where interpreters will tell the stories of the deceased. The groups are scheduled for departures at 9:30, 9:50 and 10:10 am. The tour will take approximately 90 minutes. Reservations are necessary and can be made by calling or texting 305-304-1453 or by emailing at hfkf@bellsouth.net
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• String quartet concert
The first concert of Key West Impromptu Classical Concerts’ season will feature the Calidore String Quartet, performing the works of Bedřich Smetana, Dmitri Shostakovich and Antonín Dvořák at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at St. Paul’s Church, 401 Duval St. Admission is $20 at the door; students are free. For information, including subscriptions and donations, visit http://www.keywestimpromptu.org.
• Book signing
Author Joy Castro will be offering a book reading and signing copies of her new novel, “One Brilliant Flame” at the San Carlos Institute, 516 Duval St., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. For tickets, visit http://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events
• Foster parent training
Wesley House Family Services will host an eight-week training course on Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. beginning Feb. 1 for prospective foster parents. The classes will be held at the Wesley House Family Services office, 1304 Truman Ave., and registration is required. The class uses the Creating and Retaining Excellence (C.A.R.E) curriculum. For information, contact Megan Burgess at 305-809-5020 or email Megan.Burgess@WesleyHouse.org.
• Singers sought
Keys Choral Arts is seeking singers for its March concert. Rehearsals are held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Grace Lutheran Church, 2713 Flagler Ave. Auditions are not required. Membership is open throughout the month of January to anyone 16 and older. A limited number of full and partial scholarships are available. For information, call Tim Peterson at 561-445-1709 or email keyschoralarts@gmail.com.