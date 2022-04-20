• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 28. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Tree giveaway
Keys Energy Services will host its annual Tree Giveaway at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at KEYS’ Service Building, 1001 James St., and at KEYS’ Cudjoe Key site, 755 Blimp Road, between Valencia and Asturias roads. A complete listing of available trees is available at http://www.KeysEnergy.com.
• Kids’ concert
Robin Kaplan’s Music Room will present its annual Kids Helping Kids Concert “Songs in the Spotlight” at the Key West Theater at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 1. The community’s young musicians will sing and perform, accompanied by Skipper Kripitz and Joe Dallas. The free program will raise money to support the Florida Keys Children’s Shelter. The Key West Theater is at 512 Eaton St. For information, call 305-304-6960.
• Fashion show gala
The Cornish Memorial A.M.E Zion Church will host a Pre-Mother’s Day Fashion Show Gala from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, at the Frederick Douglass Gym, 111 Olivia St. Tickets for the event at $20 and includes dinner. For information, call The Rev. Rochelle McEntyrea at 803-524-4689 or visit http://www.cornishmemorialamez.com.
• Superhero writing workshop
Write your own superhero from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Key West Public Library Auditorium, 700 Fleming St. Action, mystery, friendship, villains, romance — who doesn’t love a good superhero story? Through hands-on activities, ideas will be generated to craft superhero stories with writer Allie Qui.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free dropoff of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 7. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Plant sale
The Key West Garden Club offers ornamental and native shrubs and trees for sale each Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the propagation area of Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. For information, visit http://wwwkeywestgardenclub.com.
• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers happy hours Monday and Tuesday evenings at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 50-person capacity is reached. For information on available dates, call 305-296-0458.
• Donations sought
The Key West Woman’s Club has begun a capital campaign to restore Eleanor, its 130-year-old Helling House on Duval Street. All donations can be mailed to The Key West Woman’s Club, P.O. Box 2924, Key West, FL 33045 or online at http://www.keywestwomansclub.org. The group is a 501(c)(3) charitable not-for-profit service organization.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 9, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.