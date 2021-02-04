• Art auction
The Anne McKee Fine Art Auction online viewing and bidding for original paintings, sculpture, photography, fiber arts, ceramics, mixed media, jewelry and more will be held from 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17. In-person art viewing is available from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St. All sales will be online only. For viewing art, auction link and information, visit http://www.mckeefund.org.
• Farmers market
The Key West Truman Waterfront farmers market will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4. Masks and social distancing are required. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Drinking Liberally virtually
The Southernmost Drinking Liberally group will meet virtually via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 This is an informal, inclusive group giving like-minded, left-leaning individuals a place to talk politics. To participate, email name to jeffrfrost@gmail.com.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 5, at the Key West City Cemetery’s Sexton House at Margaret Street, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Artisan Market
The Key West Artisan Market will held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14, at the Sonny McCoy Indigenous Park at Higgs Beach. The outdoor market will offer crafts, art and jewelry along with fresh produce, artisan cheeses, seafood, honey, pickles, pastries and more. Masks and social distancing are required.
• GardenFest
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will host its annual GardenFest Key West: The Green Market Place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20. Admission is free and all must wear masks and practice social distancing. For information, visit http://www.keywest.garden or call 305-296-1504.
• Council members wanted
Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary is recruiting for 13 seats on its advisory council. The council ensures public participation in the management of the sanctuary. Applications are due by Saturday, Feb. 20. To download an application kit, visit https://floridakeys.noaa.gov/sac/recruitment.html. For information, contact Nicole.Uibel@noaa.gov.
• Poetry, short story contest
In celebration of Tennessee Williams’s 110th birthday and the anniversary of the Tennessee Williams Museum, the Key West Art & Historical Society invites poets and writers to submit original works for poetry and short story writing contests until Sunday, March 7. For contest information, guidelines and a submission link, visit http://www.kwahs.org/education/twbc. For information, call Kassandra Collett at 305-295-6616, Ext. 114, email at kcollett@kwahs.org, or visit http://www.kwahs.org.