The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is hosting Library Scouts, where kids can earn badges, have fun and learn about science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM). The program is open to children 6 and older, and will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. For information, call 305-292-3595 or email info@keyslibraries.org.
The City of Key West is seeking input into realizing the full potential of Mallory Square. most iconic public square. A collaborative master planning process will take place until May to guide future improvements to the square. The planning process will be community-centered, relying on input from both residents and visitors at all stages of development. To join the planning process, visit https://mallorysquare.engage.sasaki.com.
• Early Bird Cleanup
Meet to pick up litter from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Lazy Way and Caroline Street, across from Harpoon Harry’s. For information, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or call 305-809-3782.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, to benefit Key West Art & Historical Society.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Hocus Pocus 2” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Womankind BraZaar
Womankind supporters will model one-of-a-kind decorated bras at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St. The event helps raise awareness for breast health and supports the nonprofit medical center’s mission to provide breast cancer screenings and exams to local women. Tickets are $40 for general admission and $60 for preferred seating and can be purchased at http://www.thekeywesttheater.com. For information about the event and artist or sponsorship opportunities, contact Womankind at 305-294-4004 or visit http://www.womankindkeywest.comWomankind.
• Volunteers wanted
Organizers are seeking 150 volunteers for the Ambassador team for the Fantasy Fest Parade, Saturday, Oct. 29. Volunteers attend a pre-event safety meeting, get Ambassador swag and are invited to join the Fantasy Fest team for its annual post-parade social mixer. For information and to fill out an Ambassador volunteer form, visit http://www.FantasyFest.com/Parade.