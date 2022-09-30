• Early bird cleanup
Meet to pick up litter from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Fort Street city parking lot. For information, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or call 305-809-3782.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop off of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 1. For information, call 305-809-3776, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or visit http://www.KeyWestRecycles.com.
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Hocus Pocus 2” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Supportive services offered
Cornerstone Resource Alliance case managers will be available at the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., from 9 a.m. to noon each Tuesday. Cornerstone offers birth certificate and Florida ID assistance, relocation services, health care, mental health and addiction referrals, cellphone and mail services, assistance with food stamps, SSI/SSI disability applications, Medicaid/Medicare health care, jobs, housing and shelter, educational and rental assistance, and clothing and basic supplies. For information, call 305-393-2972 or visit https://www.keyscra.org
• Volunteers wanted
Organizers are seeking 150 volunteers for the Ambassador team for the Fantasy Fest Parade, Saturday, Oct. 29. For information and to fill out an Ambassador volunteer form, visit http://www.FantasyFest.com/Parade.
• Library tech tutoring
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is offering one-on-one tech tutoring on patrons’ own devices. The service is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. For information and to reserve a spot, call 305-292-3595.
• Historic Tours of America
HTA offers all locals with a valid Monroe County ID a free ride on the Conch Tour train and the Old Town Trolley as well as admission to the Aquarium, the Shipwreck Museum and the Little White House on Sunday, Oct. 2. For information, visit http://trustshitorictours.com
• Free museums
There will be local free admission at all four Key West Art & Historical Society museums on Sunday, Oct. 2. A Monroe County ID is required at the Custom House, Lighthouse, Fort East Martello and Tennessee William Museum.
• Parade dinner
The Key West Woman’s Club will host a catered dinner on the Fantasy Fest Parade route on Saturday, Oct. 29, with a “Betty Boop” theme. For tickets and information, contact Diane Eliopoulos at 305-294-2039 or diane@neyraconstruction.com. The Woman’s Club, a volunteer service organization, is located at 319 Duval St.