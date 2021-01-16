• Wesley House fundraiser
In lieu of its usual Valentine’s Day Gala, Wesley House will hold a campaign to decorate the area with heart yard signs, beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19. Prices range from $20 for individual hearts to $475 for a variety of hearts. Personal customization is also available on the 24-inch double hearts for an additional $10. For information and orders, visit http://www.WesleyHouse.org/ShareTheLove.
• Virtual lecture
The Friends of the Key West Library will host a virtual lecture at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18. “A Night of Mystery” will be moderated by Lucy Burdette and feature authors Hank Phillippi Ryan, Rhys Bowen, and Julia Spencer-Fleming. The event is free and open to the public. For registration, visit http://www.FriendsOfTheKeysWestLibrary.org or call 305-292-3595.
• Restaurant and Theater Tour Card
The Key West Woman’s Club’s annual Restaurant and Theater Tour Card is now available, offering buy one, get one entrées at 34 area restaurants and discounted tickets for five theater companies. The Woman’s Club assists Key West and Monroe County non-profits with contributions from sales of the Restaurant Card and other fundraising activities. Cards are priced at $100 and effective until Thursday, Sept. 30. For information, call Susan Mitchell, 740-274-9091, or visit the Woman’s Club’s Facebook page.
• Home tours
Old Island Restoration Foundation will offer home tours on Saturday, Jan. 16. Visit http://www.oldesthousekeywest.com for information and tickets. The number of visitors allowed inside each home will be limited and masks will be required.
• Car wash fundraiser
Students in Keys to be the Change will hold a car wash from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16, at VFW Post 3911, 2200 N. Roosevelt Blvd. For information, call Amy Harper at 305-304-9108.
• Bingo
The Key West Art & Historical Society will host fundraising bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, at the Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St.
• Torch campaign
Special Olympics is teaming up with Publix Super Markets for its annual Torch Icon Campaign. The event, held until Monday, Jan. 18, unites Publix associates, customers and local communities in an effort to support thousands of Special Olympics athletes and their families. For information about the Torch Icon Campaign, visit http://www.specialolympicsflorida.org.
• Inauguration viewing
The Harry S Truman Little White House will host a luncheon for viewing the swearing-in of President Joseph R. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20. Tickets will be sold as tables of two, four or six and can only be purchased in advance by calling 305-294-9911, Ext. 5. The Little White House is located at 111 Front St.
• Plein air fundraiser
Artists in Paradise Gallery in Big Pine Key will host a plein air fundraiser from 9 a.m. to sunset on Saturday, Jan. 23, at Bahia Honda State Park, 36850 Overseas Highway, Big Pine Key. Artists can obtain an application and information at the gallery, 221 Key Deer Blvd., Big Pine, or call 305-872-1828.