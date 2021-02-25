• Farmers market
The Key West Truman Waterfront farmers market will be open from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25. Masks and social distancing are required. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Outdoor movie
The Tropic Cinema and the Key West Art & Historical Society will present a screening of the new movie “Blithe Spirit” at Fort East Martello at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27. Those attending may bring chairs. blankets and coolers. The fort is located at 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd. For tickets and information, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com or call 305-396-4944.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 26, on Palm Avenue at Thai Island, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green, 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Art Festival
The Key West Art Center will host the annual Old Island Days Art Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 27 and 28, in the Truman Waterfront Park. The juried outdoor fine art festival will feature more than 100 artists.
• Polar plunge
Samuel’s House is hosting a virtual Southernmost Polar Plunge fundraiser until Sunday, Feb. 28. Participants can submit videos of 60 seconds or less displaying the most unique entries, best costume and best groups of two or more. Sponsorships are also sought. For information or registration, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/Info/FL/KeyWest/SouthernmostPolarPlunge2021
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, March 6, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.
• Free concert
Impromptu Classical Concerts will host a free outdoor concert featuring the Axiom Brass Quintet at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 14, on the grounds of the Key West Lighthouse, 938 Whitehead St. To reserve seats, visit http://www.keywestimpromptu.org or email info@keywestimpromptu.org, providing the name of each attendee.
• Art project display
The Florida Key Council of Arts will sponsor a traveling 24-foot mural during a series of exhibitions throughout the Keys with nearly 225 six-inch square panels created by local artists. “The Connections Project: A Mosaic of the Keys” will be on exhibit through Monday, May 10, from Key Largo to Key West. For information, visit http://www.keysarts.com or call 305-295-4369.
• Library Curbside Pickup
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is offering curbside pickup of library materials 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. To reserve library items, visit http://www.keyslibraries.org to search the catalog and online electronic resources. To make an appointment for pickup or for information, call 305-292-3595.