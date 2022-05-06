• Library music
Swedish folk artist Sofia Talvik will perform at 6 p.m., Monday, May 9, as part of the Monroe County Library’s Music in the Palm Garden series, 700 Fleming St. The event is free and open to the public. For information, visit http://www.keyslibraries.org.
• Fashion show gala
The Cornish Memorial A.M.E Zion Church will host a Pre-Mother’s Day Fashion Show Gala from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, at the Frederick Douglass Gym, 111 Olivia St. Tickets for the event at $20 and includes dinner. For information, call The Rev. Rochelle McEntyrea at 803-524-4689 or visit http://www.cornishmemorialamez.com.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Free concert
The Wake Forest University Chamber Choir will perform a free concert at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 12, featuring both religious and secular music. St. Paul’s is located at 401 Duval St.
• Connection Project reception
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts will host a closing reception for the Connections Project from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. The community is invited to view the 24-foot mosaic mural created by local artists and art lovers. After connecting with the art, patrons can also collect art by making a $50 donation for one canvas or a $125 donation for three at the reception or online at http://www.keysarts.com. For information, call 305-295-4369.
• Pride Art Competition
The Key West Business Guild invites all artists to submit a symbol of pride in honor of Key West Pride, June 1-5. All entries will be entered in an art competition and then auctioned to benefit the Guild. The deadline is Friday, May 20. For information, call Dorian at 305-731-3446, or email dpattonevo@gmail.com.
• Singers wanted
The Florida Keys SPCA needs singers to take part in the upcoming Aqua Idol season on Tuesdays from May 17 to July 12. For information, call Tiffany at 305-294-4857 or email tiffany@fkspca.org.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free dropoff of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 7. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Marathon Veterans Affairs
Monroe County Veterans Affairs will open the Marathon satellite office on Wednesday, May 11, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Monroe County Public Library Marathon Branch, 3490 Overseas Highway, Marathon. Appointments are recommended but not required. Call 305-295-5150 to make an appointment.
• A Taste of History Dinner
The Matecumbe Historical Trust is hosting a historical dinner event at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at Chart Room of Old Conch Harbor, 90311 Old Highway, Tavernier. With each course, guests will learn about the history and ingredients of various dishes, making culinary history part of the evening. For required reservations, call Barbara at 305-393-0940.