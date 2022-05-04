• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 5. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• Drinking Liberally
The Southernmost Drinking Liberally group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at Sally O’Brien’s, 1900 Flagler Ave. This is an informal, inclusive group giving like-minded, left-leaning individuals a place to talk politics.
• Library music
Swedish folk artist Sofia Talvik will perform at 6 p.m., Monday, May 9, as part of the Monroe County Library’s Music in the Palm Garden series, 700 Fleming St. The event is free and open to the public. For information, visit http://www.keyslibraries.org.
• Fashion show gala
The Cornish Memorial A.M.E Zion Church will host a Pre-Mother’s Day Fashion Show Gala from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, at the Frederick Douglass Gym, 111 Olivia St. Tickets for the event at $20 and includes dinner. For information, call The Rev. Rochelle McEntyrea at 803-524-4689 or visit http://www.cornishmemorialamez.com
• Superhero writing workshop
Write your own superhero from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Key West Public Library Auditorium, 700 Fleming St. Action, mystery, friendship, villains, romance-who doesn’t love a good superhero story? Through hands-on activities, ideas will be generated to craft superhero stories with writer Allie Qui.
• HHW collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 7. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, May 10, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Key Largo homeowners’ meeting
The Island of Key Largo Federation of Homeowner Associations will be holding its general membership meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 11. at the library community room, 101485 Overseas Highway. The meeting can be attended in person or via Zoom link at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89245122645?pwd=NWgrOGlXLzJhMU0wbzdsaVBRSXJxQT09 Florida State Representative Jim Mooney will give an update on what took place in Tallahassee this past legislative session. The meeting is open to the public.
• Singers wanted
The Florida Keys SPCA needs singers to take part in the upcoming Aqua Idol season on Tuesdays from May 17 to July 12. For information, call Tiffany at 305-294-4857 or email tiffany@fkspca.org.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults. For information, email info@uscgcingham.org.