• Scavenger hunt
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., will host a family-friendly, outdoor, self-directed scavenger hunt until Saturday, Oct. 30. Ask library staff at the front desk for the first clue and then search the library’s haunted Palm Garden for 14 clues to win a prize and participate in the scavenger hunt any time during the library’s operating hours, weather permitting. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Halloween fun
The Cornish Memorial AME Zion Church will host a “Trunk O Treat” event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, at 702 Whitehead St., with safe activities and treats.
• Halloween regatta
The Key West Community Sailing Center, 705 Palm Ave., will host a Halloween Regatta Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 30-31, with orientation and a skippers’ meeting starting at 10 a.m. The event is open to both youth and adult sailors, and non-members can compete in their own boats. Costumes are encouraged. For information, call Ben at 314-349-9929 or visit http://www.keywestsailingcenter.org.
• Mental illness seminar
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Miami-Dade in the Florida Keys is offering a free, in-person seminar for family and friends of people with a mental illness from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, at Unity of the Keys Spiritual Center, 1011 Virginia St. For registration and information, call, text or email Sherry at 305-304-3039 or sherrykw2@aol.com by Tuesday, Nov. 2.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, Nov. 6, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Habitat applications
Habitat for Humanity of Key West and Lower Florida Keys is accepting homeownership applications through 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at 471 Overseas Highway, Ste. 102 or by mail at P.O. Box 5873, Key West, FL 33045. Applications can be picked or downloaded at http:// www.habitatlowerkeys.org.
• Call to Artists
The Anne McKee Artist Fund Auction has announced a Call to Artists and submission for artwork which closes at midnight Nov. 7. Online applications and accompanying photo(s) can be submitted at http:// www.mckeefund.org. Artists will be notified of acceptance no later than Wednesday, Dec. 1.
• Marathon Veterans Affairs
Monroe County Veterans Affairs will open the Marathon satellite office on Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Monroe County Public Library Marathon Branch, 3490 Overseas Highway, Marathon. Appointments are recommended but not required. Call 305-295-5150 to make an appointment.
• Painting class
May Sands Montessori School will host a Create & Sip painting event from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the DoubleTree Resort, 3990 S. Roosevelt Blvd. For registration, visit http://www.MaySandsMontessori.com/paint-sip.