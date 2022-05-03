• Montessori talk
The Montessori Children’s School, 1221 Varela St., will host Tim Seldin, President of the Montessori Foundation speaking on “Montessori — Education for Life” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 3. The event is free and open to adults. For information, call 305-294-5302.
• Marathon Veterans Affairs
Monroe County Veterans Affairs will open the Marathon satellite office on Wednesday, May 11, and the second Wednesday of each month from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Monroe County Public Library Marathon Branch, 3490 Overseas Highway, Marathon. The satellite office will offer all the services found at the Key West and Key Largo Veterans Affairs offices and will be staffed with an accredited Veterans Service Officer. Appointments are recommended but not required. Call 305-295-5150 to make an appointment.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, May 10, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Book Club in a Bag
The Monroe County Public Library has announced its new Book Club in a Bag collection. The free service allows local book clubs to conveniently borrow multiple copies of book club titles for their members. Each Book Club in a Bag includes 10 copies of a book club title and a list of discussion questions. Bags will loan for six weeks and will be returned to the circulation desk at one of the library’s five locations throughout the Keys. For a list of available titles, search “Book Club in a Bag” in the library catalog at http://www.keyslibraries.org.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 5. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Drinking Liberally
The Southernmost Drinking Liberally group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at Sally O’Brien’s, 1900 Flagler Ave. This is an informal, inclusive group giving like-minded, left-leaning individuals a place to talk politics.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free dropoff of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 7. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Library music
Swedish folk artist Sofia Talvik will perform at 6 p.m., Monday, May 9, as part of the Monroe County Library’s Music in the Palm Garden series, 700 Fleming St. The event is free and open to the public. For information, visit http://www.keyslibraries.org.
• Fashion show gala
The Cornish Memorial A.M.E Zion Church will host a Pre-Mother’s Day Fashion Show Gala from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, at the Frederick Douglass Gym, 111 Olivia St. Tickets for the event at $20 and includes dinner. For information, call The Rev. Rochelle McEntyrea at 803-524-4689 or visit http://www.cornishmemorialamez.com.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.