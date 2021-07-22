• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 22. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, July 23, at Thai Island on Palm Avenue. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Street fair
The Hemingway Days Street Fair features artisans and food vendors displaying and selling their wares on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 24. Proceeds benefit Literacy Volunteers of America-Monroe County, which provides free tutoring in reading, writing and conversational English for adult students.
• Hemingway Days races
Runners and paddle boarders are invited to participate in the Hemingway 5K Run/Walk and Paddleboard Race, to be held Saturday, July 24. The races take place in Old Town Key West, celebrating Ernest Hemingway’s sporting lifestyle. The Paddleboard Race will kick off at 5 p.m. at Southernmost Beach, 1405 Duval St. The 5K Run/Walk will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Truman Annex Waterfront Park, end of Southard Street. On race day, a registration booth will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. at Truman Waterfront Park. Paddleboarders will register between 3 and 4 p.m.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, July 26, to benefit MARC House.
• Arts grants available
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts has announced a grant opportunity, Art Builds Community (ABC), to support arts and culture projects that spark conversations and strengthen the community. The ABC grant deadline is Sunday, Aug. 1. The online application is available at http://www.keysarts.com.
• Author Talk
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., will present author Richard Horan at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, discussing his non-fiction work “Harvest: An Adventure Into the Heart of America’s Family Farms.” The event is free and open to the public. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet via Zoom at noon on Tuesday, July 27. Leave email at 305-295-7501 for a link to the meeting. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome.
• Summer toy drive
Wesley House will hold a Mingle & Jingle Summer Toy Drive from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 30, at Funky Rooster, 713 Caroline St. Those attending are asked to bring an unwrapped toy and enjoy drink discounts and a raffle. Out-of-towners who would like to support the drive may purchase a toy from Wesley House’s Holiday Helpers list at http://www. Amazon.com list and have it shipped directly to Wesley House.
• Parkinson support group
The Key West Parkinson Support Group will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 at El Siboney, 5501 5th St.. Stock Island. For information, call Oscar at 305-395-289.