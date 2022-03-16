• Lenten collections
Unity of the Keys Spirit has issued an invitation to all to approach the Lenten season by releasing all which no longer serves them, mentally or physically. Clothing and linens will be collected for St Peter’s Thrift Shop, tennis shoes will be collected for MARC House and non-perishable food items for Bahama Village Food Pantry. Items for Create-A-Vacuum yard sale can be dropped off at Unity of the Keys, 1011 Virginia St., after calling 305-296-5888 or emailing church@unityofthekeys.org.
• Donations sought
The Key West Woman’s Club has begun a capital campaign to restore Eleanor, the 130-year-old Helling House on Duval Street. Up to $100,000 in donations will be matched by a member and spouse and can be mailed to the Key West Woman’s Club, P.O. Box 2924, Key West, FL 33045 or online at http://www.keywestwomansclub.org. The group is a 501(c)(3) charitable not-for-profit service organization.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 17. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• Plogging
Joggers and walkers will meet to pick up litter from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, March 18, on Lazy Way Lane. For information, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or call 305-809-3776.
• Garden speaker
The Key West Botanical Garden Society will host Mark Hedden, writer, photographer and semi-professional bird watcher at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 19, speaking on birds unlikely to be seen outside the Florida Keys. For information, visit http://www.keywest.garden or call 305-296-1504. The Garden is located at 5210 College Road.
• Voting seminar
The League of Women Voters of the Lower Keys will host a “Single District Voting vs At-Large Voting” seminar at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at the Coral City Elks Club, 1107 Whitehead St.
• Free tax preparation
The United Way of Collier and the Keys is prepared to help community members with their income tax preparation. UWCK’s VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) Program is a way for individuals making less than $66,000 a year to have their federal tax returns filed for free by IRS-certified volunteers. VITA will be conducting virtual tax preparation sessions. For information about VITA, or to register for a virtual session, visit http://www.keysunitedway.org/VITA.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults. For information, email info@uscgcingham.org.
• Auction items wanted
Literacy Volunteers of America is seeking silent auction donations for its Benihana Celebrity Chef Cook Off event on Wednesday, March 30. To donate call or text 305-304-0578, stop by Literacy Volunteers at 2405 N. Roosevelt Blvd., or visit http://www.lva-monroe.org.