• Carnival Weekend
The Key West Carnival Weekend begins with an opening at the African Cemetery at Higgs Beach at 6 p.m. Friday, June 18. The Emancipation Proclamation that ended slavery to honor Juneteenth, the day enslaved people in America heard about their freedom, will be read. Saturday’s festivities will include a 4 p.m. costumed parade through the streets of Old Town and a 7 p.m. concert at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater at the Waterfront. Visit https://keywestcarnival.com/ for information, schedules and tickets.
• Island farmer’s market
A farmer’s market will be held on Friday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Island Farm, 7000 5th St., Stock Island. Featured will be fresh produce, home made food and drink, arts crafts and jewelry. For information, visit http://www.islandfarmhoney.com.
• Plant sale
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will be offering native trees, shrubs, vegetables and vines for sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 19. For information call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.gardenPlant sale.
• Tropical Fruit Festival
The Truman Little White House, 111 Front St., will be the site of a Tropical Fruit Festival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 19. The event will feature fresh fruit, vendors, educational talks, cocktails and kids activities. For information, call 305-294-9911 or visit http://trumanlittlewhitehouse.com.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo to benefit the Key West Art & Historical Society at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 21.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet via Zoom at noon on Tuesday, June 22. Leave email at 305-295-7501 for a link to the meeting. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome.
• Summer Camp
Reef Relief has opened registration for its nine-week Coral Camp, with sessions through Friday, Aug. 6. Campers from 6 to 12 years old will experience hands-on-learning, interactive games and outdoor activities, with marine science lessons and snorkeling in different local ecosystems.
• Fundraiser concert
The Boys and Girls Club of the Keys will host a “Summertime with Coffee Butler and the Bubba System” concert with Larry Smith and Christine Cardone from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 26 at the Sunset Green Lawn, 3820 N. Roosevelt Blvd. For information or tickets, visit https://bgckeywest.org/ or contact Allison Hill. 305-296-2258 or alliebgckw@gmail.com.
• Fireworks sponsors sought
The Lower Keys Rotary will be hosting a fireworks celebration on Saturday, July 3, at the Big Pine Community Park, 31009 Atlantis Drive. Sponsors and donations are needed for an online auction which will be held from Tuesday, June 1, to Wednesday, June 30. Monetary donations can be made through the Lower Keys Rotary Facebook page, or mailed to Lower Keys Rotary, 181 Key Deer Blvd., Big Pine Key, FL 33043. Items for the online auction can be dropped off at the UPS Store in the Winn Dixie Shopping Center on Big Pine Key.