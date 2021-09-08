• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• College prep
The College of the Florida Keys is teaming up with the Key West Chamber of Commerce to help local high school students deal with college decisions, requirements and deadlines with a free virtual workshop from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8. For log-in information and resources referenced during the event visit www.cfk.edu/community-resources/ready-set-college/. For information, call 305-296-9081.
• Support services
Christina’s Courage offers support and advocacy to survivors of sexual violence, confidentially and free-of-charge. All survivors of every gender identity, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion and background are served. For information, call Christine at 305-916-0673 or email cdepre@fcasv.org.
• Plant sale
The Key West Garden Club offers ornamental and native shrubs and trees for sale each Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the propagation area of Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. For information, visit http://wwwkeywestgardenclub.com.
• Key West memories sought
The Studios of Key West is looking for shared Key West anecdotes or memories. A project called “Key West Diary” is accepting submissions which may be adapted into short plays read by local actors. To be considered, send stories of no more than 1,000 words in length to keywestdiary@gmail.com.
• Volunteers wanted
Old Island Restoration Foundation seeks volunteers to conduct home and garden tours at the Oldest House Museum, 322 Duval St. Hours are flexible and the museum is open daily except Wednesday. For information, call 305-294-9501, or email info@oirf.org.
• Library storytime
The Key West Library will offer an early literacy storytime program for children each Friday morning at 11 a.m. The program features interactive stories, songs, rhymes and crafts. Expecting parents and siblings are welcomed. For information, call 305-292-3595. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.
• Float designers wanted
Designers and builders are sought for the annual Smallest Parade in the Universe, which will step off on Saturday, Oct. 23, at The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St. Entries 18 inches wide, deep and tall will travel down a replica of Duval Street. For a parade application, visit http://www. thesmallestparade intheuniverse.com, contact Becki at MARC 305-294-9526, Ext. 25, or email info@thesmallestparadeinthe universe.com.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, at the intersection of Flagler Avenue and South Roosevelt Boulevard. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.