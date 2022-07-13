• Virtual happy hour
Cori Convertito, curator of the Key West Art & Historical Society, will host a virtual happy hour talk on the Spanish-American War in Key West from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 13. Convertito will discuss Florida’s involvement in the war and how Key West played a role. To register for the webinar, visit https://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events
• Plant sale
The plant nursery at the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will hold a plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 16, at 5219 College Road. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden
• Homeowners meeting
The Island of Key Largo Federation of Homeowner Associations will be holding its general membership meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at the Key Largo Library Community Room, 101485 Overseas Highway. The meeting can be attended in person or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85301709102?pwd=kaaec-YUNL-7znLNaOgeo5JiFZqCk6.1 Monroe County School District Chairman John Dick will be the guest speaker, discussing the School Board referendum that will be on the Aug. 23 ballot.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 14. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Father of the Bride” at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Hemingway poetry reading
As part of Hemingway Days, the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., will present the Key West Poetry Guild’s annual showcase of Hemingway’s little-known poetry and guild members’ own work at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, in the library’s auditorium. There will be cake.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Art workshop
Kindness Rocks Key West at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, with Unity of the Keys, 1011 Virginia St., hosting a free workshop to create the rocks, with supplies provided. For information, email church@unityofthekeys.org
• Caribbean Street Fair
The Hemingway Days Caribbean Street Fair is scheduled to take place on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Sponsors and vendors for food, drink, arts and crafts are encouraged to make applications to Mary at 305-304-0578. The street fair benefits Literacy Volunteers of America — Monroe County, Inc.
• Key West exhibit
The Key West Art & Historical Society has opened a major exhibition commemorating the 200th anniversary of the first permanent settlement of Key West in 1822 at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. It will be on display through Sunday, Dec. 11.