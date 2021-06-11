• Fundraiser concert
The Boys & Girls Club of the Keys will host a “Summertime with Coffee Butler and the Bubba System” concert with Larry Smith and Christine Cardone from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, at the Sunset Green Lawn, 3820 N. Roosevelt Blvd. For information or tickets, visit https://bgckeywest.org/ or contact Allison Hill at 305-296-2258 or alliebgckw@gmail.com.
• Summer reading programs
The Monroe County Public Library Summer Reading program will be held on Saturdays, beginning June 5, with virtual programs and videos, Highlights Bingo, “Take and Make” crafts and animal-themed story times. This program is free and open to the public. While some summer programming is virtual, all county libraries are open to the public Monday through Saturday. Visit http://www.keyslibraries.org or contact your local branch for information and to pick up reading logs. The event schedule can be found at https://keyslibraries.org/summer-reading-2021-june-1-july-12/
• Tree donations sought
The Key West Art & Historical Society, in partnership with Monroe County Project Management, is seeking funds for trees to enhance the Parade Grounds at Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd. The long-term goal of the project is to reduce flooding caused by sea level rise and to preserve the Civil War-era fortification. To donate, visit http://www.kwahs.org/paradegrounds
• Online raffle
Wesley House Family Services is holding an online raffle for a chance to win hotel stays or a hand-painted bicycle. The tickets are $20 and available until Friday, June 25. For information, visit http://www.WesleyHouse.org/raffle.
• Fireworks sponsors sought
The Lower Keys Rotary will be hosting a fireworks celebration on Saturday, July 3, at the Big Pine Community Park, 31009 Atlantis Drive. Sponsors and donations are needed for an online auction which will be held from Tuesday, June 1, to Wednesday, June 30. Monetary donations can be made through the Lower Keys Rotary Facebook page, or mailed to Lower Keys Rotary, 181 Key Deer Blvd., Big Pine Key, FL 33043. Items for the online auction can be dropped off at the UPS Store in the Winn Dixie Shopping Center on Big Pine Key.
• Royalty wanted
Participants are sought for the royal campaign of king and queen of Fantasy Fest 2021. A preliminary informational meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at Barbary Beach House, 2001 South Roosevelt Blvd., and candidates meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at Opal Key Resort, 245 Front St. For information, contact Chris Elwell at 305-481-1790 or email christopher@keysfurniture.com.
• Mermaid Festival
The Key West Mermaid Festival will take place from Thursday to Monday, July 1-5, with activities scheduled around the island. For information, visit https://www.keywestmermaidfestival.com
• Vendors wanted
Local and regional sponsors and vendors of food, drink, arts and crafts are encouraged to apply for Literacy Volunteers of America’s Hemingway Days Caribbean Street Fair. The event is held on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 24. For information, call or text Mary at 305–304-0578.