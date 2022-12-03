• Book Sale
The Friends of the Key West Library will hold its monthly book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in the Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. Cash or credit cards are accepted.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop off of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 3. For information, call 305-809-3776, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or visit http://www.KeyWestRecycles.com.
• Movie night
The American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 host a free showing of the movie “A Christmas Story Christmas” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Christmas Stroll
The free, family-friendly Eaton Street Stroll on Sunday, Dec. 4, begins at 4 p.m. at St Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 Duval St., where Keys Choral Arts presents a short program of secular and religious music for the season. Also taking part with entertainment is the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton. St.; The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St.; Williams Hall, 729 Fleming St.; and the Salt Gallery, 830 Fleming St.
• Artisan Market
The Key West Artisan Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, in the parking lot at Sonny McCoy Indigenous Park, 1801 White St., across from Edward B. Knight Pier at Higgs Beach. The open air bazaar features local artists, authors, chef-made cuisine, craftspeople, performers and fresh produce.
• Holiday open house
The Key West Woman’s Club will host an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 319 Duval St. The event will feature tours of the historic Hellings House, music by the Bahama Village Children’s Choir and the Key West Community Orchestra, a tree-lighting ceremony, desserts and appetizers and Edith Amsterdam’s infamous eggnog. Donations of new and unwrapped clothing items for students from K-12 are appreciated.
• Historic Tours of America
HTA offers all locals with a valid Monroe County ID a free ride on the Conch Tour train and the Old Town Trolley as well as admission to the Aquarium, the Shipwreck Museum and the Little White House on Sunday, Dec. 4. For information, visit http://trustshitorictours.com.
• Tree trimming party
Schooner Wharf Bar, 202 William St., will host a tree trimming party and toy drive at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. For information, visit http://www.schoonerwharf.com or call 305-292-9520. Toys collected will benefit local youth groups.
• Free museums
There will be local free admission at all four Key West Art & Historical Society museums on Sunday, Dec. 4. A Monroe County ID is required at the Custom House, Lighthouse, Fort East Martello and Tennessee William Museum.
• Free garden admission
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden offers free admission to locals with Monroe County ID from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit https://keywest.garden. The garden is located at 5210 College Road.