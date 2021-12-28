• Restaurant card
The Key West Woman’s Club is offering its restaurant and theater card, with more than 30 restaurants listed, each offering a two-for-one entree deal. Also taking part are local theaters, including the Red Barn, Waterfront, Key West Theater and The Studios of Key West, all offering discounts. The proceeds of all sales of the $100 card benefit local charities. For information and purchase locations, call Stacie Gleason at 443-994-1841 or Susan Mitchell at 740-274-9091.
• Commemorative bricks
The Key West Art & Historical Society will be selling personalized commemorative bricks to be placed along the southwest walkway adjacent to the Custom House, 281 Front St. The bricks, priced at $125, can accommodate up to three lines of wording. For purchase or information,visit https://www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/kwahs.
• Pump-out service
On The Hook Marine Services, LLC will be providing free mobile pump-out service to vessels anchored throughout the Florida Keys in specific service areas from Key West to Key Largo. Boaters interested in viewing service area maps and receiving pump-out service can register at http://www.onthehookmarine.com or call 305-833-1978. In addition, several shoreside pump-out stations are also available throughout Monroe County and can be found at http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/pumpout.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Parkinson support group
The Key West Parkinson Support Group will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at El Siboney, 5501 5th St., Stock Island. For information, call Oscar at 305-395-2897.
• Marathon Veterans Affairs
Monroe County Veterans Affairs will open the Marathon satellite office on Wednesday, Jan. 11, and the second Wednesday of each month from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Monroe County Public Library Marathon Branch, 3490 Overseas Highway, Marathon. Appointments are recommended but not required. Call 305-295-5150 to make an appointment.
• Preservation awards
The Historic Florida Keys Foundation is accepting applications for its annual Preservation Awards through Friday, Jan. 21. Awards are given for the categories of preservation, rehabilitation, restoration, and new construction that maintains the integrity of the historic neighborhood. Properties throughout Monroe County are eligible, but those previously entered may not participate unless significant new work has been accomplished. For information and an application visit http://www.historicfloridakeys.org or call 305-292-6718 or 305-304-1453.