The annual Key West NOW Women’s Film Festival is being held on Wednesdays at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St. “The Trouble with Angels,” on March 15, is a light-hearted comedy and stars Haley Mills and Rosalind Russell as the Mother Superior of a rambunctious group of girls in a convent school. All films will be shown at 6 p.m. Tickets are available online at https://www.tropiccinema.com or at the door.
• Matinee movie
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., will air a free movie each Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Meet to pick up litter from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, March 17, at North Roosevelt Blvd. and Kennedy Dr., near Publix. For information, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or call 305-809-3782.
• Home Tours
Key West Home Tours will be offered from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 17-18, presented by the Old Island Restoration Foundation. Tickets are available online at http://www.oirf.org or by stopping by the Old Island Museum Store at 322 Duval St.
• Fashion show seeks designers
The Conch Republic Wearable Art Fashion Show Benefit is seeking local designers to enter either the Couture or Costume category. The show will be held Saturday, April 22, at the Key West Theater to benefit the Conch Republic Foster Children’s Fund. For information, mail diane@conchrepublic.com or visit http://www.conchrepublic.com.
• Storytime
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., offers an hour of an hour of interactive stories, songs, rhymes and crafts on Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon. The early literacy practices featured each week help build the foundation for a lifelong love of learning. Story-time offers an opportunity to experience early literacy practices in action, to discover great books, music, and to socialize with other parents after Story-time. Expecting parents/siblings are welcomed.
• Youth Program
The Queer Keys Youth Program is a weekly meet-up for LGBTQIA+ youth ages 12-18. The Youth Program builds community by providing a safe and affirming space for participants, offering educational and creative activities, providing free snacks, and allowing participants to determine the group’s agenda. The Youth Program meets every Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Old Stone Coffee House space provided by the United Methodist Church, 600 Eaton St.
• On-street parking
The City of Key West reminds residents to be aware that they cannot block off parts of the public right-of-way for private parking. City officials have received complaints that some residents are posting signs or even using cones and barricades to reserve parking spaces along the city streets. The right-of-way is public property, and cannot be marked with private “No Parking,” “No Trespassing” or other signs, nor can this area be blocked with cones or other obstructions. Cones or other illegal blockades will be removed.