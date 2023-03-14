• Women’s Film Festival

The annual Key West NOW Women’s Film Festival is being held on Wednesdays at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St. “The Trouble with Angels,” on March 15, is a light-hearted comedy and stars Haley Mills and Rosalind Russell as the Mother Superior of a rambunctious group of girls in a convent school. All films will be shown at 6 p.m. Tickets are available online at https://www.tropiccinema.com or at the door.