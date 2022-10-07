• Mammograms available

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. Lower Keys Medical Center’s Women’s Imaging Center, 5900 College Road, is open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with expanded hours on Friday, Oct. 7, Wednesday, Oct. 12, and Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 22, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A physician’s order is required, and a discounted self-pay rate is available through the month of October. For information, call 305-294-5535, Ext. 3308.