October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. Lower Keys Medical Center’s Women’s Imaging Center, 5900 College Road, is open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with expanded hours on Friday, Oct. 7, Wednesday, Oct. 12, and Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 22, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A physician’s order is required, and a discounted self-pay rate is available through the month of October. For information, call 305-294-5535, Ext. 3308.
• Spaghetti Dinner
American Legion and Auxiliary Post #28 will host a Spaghetti & Meatball Dinner with take-out or eat-in options from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, at 5610 College Road. The cost is $10 and proceeds will benefit veterans and local non-profits. For information, call 305-304-1655.
• Womankind BraZaar
Womankind supporters will model one-of-a-kind decorated bras at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St. The event helps raise awareness for breast health and supports the nonprofit medical center’s mission to provide breast cancer screenings and exams to local women. Tickets are $40 for general admission and $60 for preferred seating and can be purchased at http://www.thekeywesttheater.com. For information, ontact Womankind at 305-294-4004 or visit http://www.womankindkeywest.com
• Plant sale
The Key West Garden Club offers ornamental and native shrubs and trees for sale each Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the propagation area of Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. For information, call 305 294-3210 or visit http://wwwkeywestgardenclub.com.
• Fire fundraiser
Conch Town Records, the Green Parrot Bar and We’ve Got the Keys have teamed to organize a fundraising benefit for residents displaced by a Sept. 28 fire at 3201 Flagler Ave. The event will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St. Musicians and host Bill Hoebee are donating their time and talent for the event. Those wishing to donate can do so at the event, or via a PayPal link set up at http://www.www.FantasyFest.com, or by delivering/mailing a check made out to We’ve Got the Keys to 922 Caroline St. All proceeds will be distributed to the displaced residents. For information, call Nadene Grossman Orr at 305-295-9112.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Choral members sought
Singers are needed for the coming season of Keys Coral Arts and will be accepted through Tuesday, Oct. 11. Rehearsals are held at Grace Lutheran Church, 2713 Flagler Ave. Membership is open to singers older than 16. A limited number of full and partial scholarships are available. Rehearsals are held weekly, on Tuesday nights from 7 to 9 pm. Individual voice sectionals will be held at 6:15 p.m., with schedules to be announced. For information, contact Tim Peterson at 561-445-1709 or keyschoralarts@gmail.com.