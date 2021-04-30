• Exhibit opens
The Key West Art & Historical Society will open its latest exhibition, “Under Construction: Glass Plate Negatives of A.V. Rabenau,” a display of vintage photographs at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. The exhibit features black and white prints from the original glass plate negatives taken by A.V. Rabenau, an itinerant photographer, and will open at 5 p.m. Friday, April 30. Social distancing and masks will be required.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday. For information, call Mike at 305-292-5072 or email info@uscgcingham.org.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, May 1, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. For information, contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.
• Tropic Cinema
The Tropic Cinema, 416 Easton St., has reopened for members and movie fans, premiering films on a limited and socially distanced basis. For information on movie schedules and house rules, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com or call 305-396-4944.
• Taste of Key West
Foodies can sample subtropical flavors of Key West through a new “Taste of Key West 2021 Reimagined,” a dining card featuring one-time options by participating restaurants which will benefit this year’s SMART Ride. The dining cards, priced at $100 each plus tax, are usable until April 18, 2022 and can now be purchased at http://www.tinyurl.com/ToKW2021, at the offices of We’ve Got the Keys, 922 Caroline St., or call 305-295-9112.
• Rooftop happy hour
The Studios of Key West is offering an open air happy hour experience in its rooftop setting, Hugh’s View. Reservations are required for the sunset event which will offer cash-bar cocktails. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org and click on the Glow Hours link.
• Grant Writing Workshop
The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys is hosting a free online Grant Writing Success Workshop for all Keys nonprofits at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 4. Participants will learn about CFFK’s online grant application. For information and Zoom workshop link visit http://www.cffk.org.
• Children’s program
The Key West Art & Historical Society will offer Littles at the Lighthouse, a program for parents of children 5 years old and younger and their parents featuring story time on the lighthouse lawn at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 4. Parents should bring a large towel or blanket to sit on. Adults and children are required to wear facial coverings while on the grounds. Space is limited and registration is required at https://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-event.
• Castaways seek members
The Southernmost Coconut Castaways members volunteer at local events, support charitable causes and promote Trop Rock music. For information or to join, visit http://www.southernmostcoconut castaways.com.