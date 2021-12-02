• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfron00t-m0arket/6207570/ .
• Drinking Liberally
The Southernmost Drinking Liberally group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at Shanna Key Pub, 1900 Flagler. Those attending are asked to be fully vaccinated. This is an informal, inclusive group giving like-minded, left-leaning individuals a place to talk politics.
• Pet pictures with Santa
Professional pictures of pets and/or kids with Santa taken by Rob O’Neal will be offered as part of the “The Bight Before Christmas” event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, at the nautical Christmas tree at the foot of William St. on the Harbor Walk of Lights. The $20 photographs will benefit the Boys and Girls Club. For information, visit http://www.keywestchristmas.org
• Holiday bike ride
Wesley House will host a Belighted Bike Ride and Holiday Village on Friday, Dec. 3 at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater. The Village will be open at 4 p.m. and the bike ride will leave at 8 p.m. Adult bike ride tickets are $10; children 5 and older are $5. For tickets and information visit http://www.wesleyhouse.org/bike ride. The amphitheater is located at 35 E. Quay Road in the Truman Waterfront Park.
• Music & Arts Festival
A COAST Is Clear Music & Arts Festival will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, starting at 11 a.m. on the Parade Grounds of Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd. The all-day, family friendly outdoor event kicks off with an artist’s market, food vendors and cash bar. For information, visit http://www.coastisclearfest.com
• Choral Arts schedule
The Keys Choral Arts has scheduled two Christmas concerts at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 Duval St. Sunday, Dec. 5, starting at 4 p.m., which will mark the return of the Eaton Street Christmas Stroll. The event is free, but registration is required. The KCA will perform a Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, with the Southernmost Chamber Music Society. For ticketing information, visit http://www.keyschoralarts.org.
• Holiday open house
The Key West Woman’s Club will host an open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 319 Duval St. The event will feature tours of the historic Hellings House, music, a tree lighting ceremony, desserts and Edith Amsterdam’s eggnog. Donations of unwrapped new clothing items for students from K-12 are appreciated.
• Parkinson support group
The Key West Parkinson Support Group will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at El Siboney, 5501 5th St., Stock Island. For information, call Oscar at 305-395-2897.
• Holiday luncheon
The Lower Keys Women’s Club will hold a holiday luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, Boondocks Grille Restaurant, 27205 Overseas Highway. Bring an unwrapped toy for the “Toys for Tots” program.