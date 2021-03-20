• Tropic Cinema
The Tropic Cinema, 416 Easton St., has reopened for members and movie fans, premiering films on a limited and socially distanced basis. For information on movie schedules and house rules, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com or call 305-396-4944.
• Vaccines for vets
Veterans who meet VA Healthcare eligibility will be offered the Johnson & Johnson single -dose vaccine from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, at the Tennessee Williams Theatre, 5901 College Road. Pre-registration is not required but recommended because of limited vaccine availability. To register, call 305-293-4863 in Key West or 305-451-0164, Key Largo. For information, call 305-295-5150.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Happy Hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday. For information, call Mike at 305-292-5072 or email info@uscgcingham.org.
• New library eResource
The Monroe County Public Library System is now offering the “Highlights” eBook series for kids. The collection also includes printable activities ideal for learning and entertaining children ages 2 to 12. To access, visit http://www.KeysLibraries.org and click on the “Kids and Teens” page, or contact your local library branch for more information.
• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, at the corner of Simonton and Front streets, wearing masks and socially distancing. For information, call Dee Dee Green, 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Restaurant and Theater Tour Card
The Key West Woman’s Club’s annual Restaurant and Theater Tour Card is now available, offering buy one, get one entrées at 34 area restaurants and discounted tickets for local theater companies. For information, call Susan Mitchell at 740-274-9091, or visit the Woman’s Club’s Facebook page.
• Speaker series
The Friends of the Key West Library’s speaker series will feature writer Patricia Engel in conversation with author Mark Powell via webinar at 6 p.m. Monday, March 29. Register to receive the presentation link. at https://www.friendsofthekeywestlibrary.org/registration
• School applications
May Sands Montessori School is now accepting applications for the 2022 admissions lottery. The school serves students in grades VPK-8. The application period is open until Friday, April 23. Application packets and instructions can be found online at http://www.MaySandsMontessori.com or at 1400 United St. #110. For information, call 305-293-1400 extension 53418.
• Art project display
The Florida Key Council of Arts will sponsor a traveling 24-foot mural during a series of exhibitions throughout the Keys with nearly 225 six-inch square panels created by local artists. “The Connections Project: A Mosaic of the Keys” will be on exhibit through Monday, May 10, from Key Largo to Key West. For information, visit http://www.keysarts.com or call 305-295-4369.