The City of Key West welcomes ideas from the community regarding renovations to Bayview Park at a public workshop from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at City Hall, 1300 White Street. This workshop will help the City with feedback from the community on the best ways to give the park a facelift.
The Key West Library will host a Book Club meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, discuss “The Thursday Murder Club” and “The Man Who Died Twice” the September and October selections. Book Club books can be requested at the library’s main desk, 700 Fleming St.
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is hosting Library Scouts, where kids can earn badges, have fun and learn about science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. The program is open to children 6 and older, and will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. For information, call 305-292-3595 or email info@keyslibraries.org.
• MARC Pumpkin Patch
The MARC Pumpkin Patch will be opened from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Monday, Oct. 31, at 1401 Seminary St. For information or to volunteer, call 305-296-9556 or email plantstore@marchouse.org
• Garden Halloween Party
Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will host its annual Screamin’ Green Halloween Party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Tricks, treats, games, costume contests and recycle ideas will be set up throughout the garden. Entrance fee is $5 per child or $10 per family; members are free. The Garden is located at 5210 College Road. For information call 305-296-1504 or visit www.keywest.garden.
As part of Florida’s efforts to increase the availability and effectiveness of broadband internet throughout the state, Monroe County encourages residents and businesses to complete the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Internet Speed Test by the end of October. The anonymous, one-minute speed test may be completed on any device from any location to help identify opportunities for expanding broadband services in Florida. To complete the Speed Test, visit https://www.floridajobs.org/community-planning-and-development/broadband/office-of-broadband.