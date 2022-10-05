• Hurricane assistance
Daily lunches and supplies are provided at the Douglass Gym, 111 Olivia St. Call SOS at 305-292-3012. For a survey to assess needs, call the Key West Housing Authority’s Chandra Tynes at 305-294-6266.
• Drinking Liberally
The Southernmost Drinking Liberally group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Sally O’Brien’s, 1900 Flagler Ave. This is an informal, inclusive group giving like-minded, left-leaning individuals a place to talk politics.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6. For information, visit Please list https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket or http://www.kwfarmersmarket.com/
• Poets series
The College of the Florida Keys is hosting CFK Poetics, its annual visiting poets series. Poet and poetry professor Tom Hunley will present at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Tennessee William Theatre, 5901 College Road. He will read some of his work and take questions from the audience. The event is free and open to the public. For information, visit http://www.CFK.edu/Poetics.
• Spaghetti Dinner
American Legion and Auxiliary Post #28 will host a Spaghetti & Meatball Dinner with take-out or eat-in options from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 at 5610 College Road. The cost is $10 and proceeds will benefit veterans and local non-profits. For information, call 305-304-1655.
• Womankind BraZaar
Womankind supporters will model one-of-a-kind decorated bras at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St. Tickets are $40 for general admission and $60 for preferred seating and can be purchased at http://www.thekeywesttheater.com. For information about the event or sponsorship opportunities, call 305-294-4004 or visit http://www.womankindkeywest.com
• Library Scouts
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is hosting Library Scouts, where kids can earn badges, have fun and learn about science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM). The program is open to children 6 and older, and will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. For information, call 305-292-3595 or email info@keyslibraries.org.
• Mallory Square improvement
The City of Key West is seeking input into realizing the full potential of Mallory Square, the city’s most iconic public square. The planning process will be community-centered, relying on input from both residents and visitors at all stages of development. To join the planning process, visit https://mallorysquare.engage.sasaki.com/
• Parade dinner
The Key West Woman’s Club will host a catered dinner on the Fantasy Fest Parade route on Saturday, Oct. 29, with a “Betty Boop” theme. For tickets and information, contact Diane Eliopoulos at 305-294-2039 or diane@neyraconstruction.com. The Woman’s Club, a volunteer service organization, is located at 319 Duval St.
