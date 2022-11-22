• POSH fundraiser

A fundraiser for the Florida Keys SPCA will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 , at the Audubon House & Tropical Gardens, 205 Whitehead St. The event will be Key West formal attire featuring a fascinator hat, which is a head piece, a style of millinery. A New Orleans-style Second Line Parade will begin at 9:30 p.m. with an after party at Smokin Tuna Saloon, 4 Charles St. For tickets, visit https://fkspca.ticketleap.com/posh-9th-annual/