A fundraiser for the Florida Keys SPCA will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 , at the Audubon House & Tropical Gardens, 205 Whitehead St. The event will be Key West formal attire featuring a fascinator hat, which is a head piece, a style of millinery. A New Orleans-style Second Line Parade will begin at 9:30 p.m. with an after party at Smokin Tuna Saloon, 4 Charles St. For tickets, visit https://fkspca.ticketleap.com/posh-9th-annual/
• Lighting of the Harbor Walk
The 2022 Key West Bight before Christmas Holiday Celebration will have its official lighting of the Harbor Walk of Lights on Thanksgiving eve, Wednesday, Nov. 23. Holiday music starts at 5 p.m. with the lighting at 6 p.m. The Fishing Buoy Christmas Tree at Greene and Elizabeth St. will give the best view of the festivities at the Historic Seaport. For information visit http://www.KeyWestChristmas.org
• Pet pictures with the Grinch
Hank’s Hair of the Dog Saloon, 409 Caroline St., will host a photo session for pets and the Grinch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. For a $20 cash donation pet owners will get a professional high-resolution digital photo of their favorite four-legged friend with the world famous furry green grump. Proceeds will benefit River’s Wish, Inc., a senior dog sanctuary. For information on River’s Wish, Inc., visit http://www.riverswishinc.org. For information on pet pictures, email Kate McDonnell at bidogspa@gmail.com.
• Typewriter Type-In
The Key West Library will host the inaugural Florida Keys Typewriter Type-In from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Type-In will give participants an opportunity to see and experience typewriters and encourage others who may have their own typewriters that they would like to share. There will be a good number of typewriters — both manual and electric — that can be tried out, with older and more fragile typewriters on display. The library is located at 700 Fleming St. For information, call 305-292-3595.
Fun, functional or fabulous auction prizes are needed for the A Positive Step of Monroe County 5K Rudolph Red Nose Run, Saturday, Dec. 17. To donate, contact Billy Davis, 305-304-1969 or apsmccrp@aol.com.
• Preservation awards
The Historic Florida Keys Foundation is accepting applications for its annual Preservation Awards through noon, Friday, Jan. 20. Awards are given in March for the categories of preservation, rehabilitation, and restoration of historic properties and for new construction that maintains the integrity of a historic neighborhood. Properties throughout Monroe County are eligible, but those previously entered may not participate unless significant new work has been accomplished. For information and an application visit http://www.historicfloridakeys.org or call 305-292-6718.