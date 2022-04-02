• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 2, For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Choral concert
The Keys Choral will perform its spring concert, Lux Perpetua, at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 Duval St. The Faure Requiem will be the centerpiece of the concert, and will feature organist Chaz Bowers. Other music will feature a blend of contemporary choral pieces, spirituals and a medley from the Broadway musical “My Fair Lady.” Tickets, which are $30, include a wine-andbites reception and can be purchased at http://www.keyschoralarts.org.
• Library speaker
The Key West Wildlife Center’s Animal Care Director, Peggy Coontz, will give a presentation about the facility at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, in the Key West Library’s Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St.
• Early map presentation
The College of the Florida Keys will host “The Discovery, Early Mapping, and Charting of the Florida Keys and the Gulf Stream.” The presentation, led Brian Schmitt, is at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, at the Upper Keys Center, 106040 Overseas Highway, Key Largo. Tickets are $5 at the door (cash only). Admission is free for students at CFK and Monroe County schools. For information, call 305-296-9081 or visit http://cfk.edu/vip. Advanced tickets are available at http://www.keystix.com.
• Reproductive rights forum
The ACLU of the Florida Keys and NOW will co-sponsor a forum on The Crisis in Reproductive Rights in Florida at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at the Harvey Government Center, 1200 Truman Ave. The presentation will also be available on Zoom, via a link on https://www.facebook.com/aclufloridakeys.
• Spring concert
The Key West Community Orchestra will present “A Joyous Spring Concert “ at the Key West Garden Club, 1100 Atlantic Blvd., from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 13. The $20 tickets are available only at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com/club/garden-concert.
• Lenten collections
Unity of the Keys Spirit has issued an invitation to all to approach the Lenten season by releasing all which no longer serves them, mentally or physically. Items for Create-A-Vacuum yard sale can be dropped off at Unity of the Keys, 1011 Virginia St., after calling 305-296-5888 or emailing church@unityofthekeys.org
• Women’s Club
The Lower Keys Women’s Club will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 14, at Boondock’s, 27207 Overseas Highway on Ramrod Key. The meeting is open to the public. Toiletries will be collected for the Domestic Abuse Shelter. To RSVP, call Kim at 312-972-9902.
• Tree giveaway
Keys Energy Services will host its annual Tree Giveaway at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at KEYS Service Building 1001 James St. and at KEYS’ Cudjoe Key site, 755 Blimp Road, between Valencia and Asturias roads. All KEYS customers will have their choice of two free native shade trees while supplies last. A complete listing of available trees will be made available at http://www.KeysEnergy.com.