• Virtual performance
Red Barn Theatre will present a streaming production of “Sez She,” through Saturday, March 20. The show, which features 16 local actors, can be accessed through the theater’s website at http://www.redbarntheatre.com. Tickets are $10, with viewing available 24/7 on any platform with an internet connection.
• Speaker series
The Friends of the Key West Library’s speaker series will present author Rita Troxel in conversation with sculptor John Martini via webinar at 6 p.m, Monday, March 15. The lectures are free and registration is required to receive the presentation link at https://www.friendsofthekeywestlibrary.org/registration
• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, at the corner of Simonton and South streets, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green, 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Reef restoration talk
The Key West Botanical Garden Society will virtually host Sarah Fangman, Superintendent, Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17. Her topic will be “Reef Restoration in the Florida Keys”. To register, visit https://www.keywest.garden/events/2021-03-17_speaker_series/ For information call 305-296-1504 or visit https://www.keywest.garden.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. until sunset on Thursday, March 18. Masks are required and the number of guests per stall limited. For information visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Exhibit opening
The Key West Art & Historical Society will open “The History of Duval Street: The Longest Street in the World,” from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 19, at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. The exhibition runs until August. For information, call Cori Convertito, 305-295-6616, extension 112, email cconvertitofarrar@kwahs.org, or visit http://kwahs.org/exhibitions.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet via Zoom at noon on Tuesday, March 23. Leave email at 305-295-7501 for a link to the meeting. Visitors are welcome.
• League speaker
The Lower Keys League of Women Voters will host guest speaker Key West Mayor Teri Johnston at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, via Zoom. The title of the Mayor’s presentation will be “Key West Forward.” To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEpf-CuqDIu Et0jLtXHed6SN5eeJ1y882XO. For information, contact Kathryn Norris at 305-587-1964 or LowerKeyslwv@gmail.com or visit https://www.lowerkeyslwv.org.
• Fundraising event
Habitat for Humanity of Key West and Lower Florida Keys will hold a Photo Safari and Trivia Trek fundraiser from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 10. Entry is $25 for adults and children 12 and under are free. Teams will travel throughout Old Town searching for clues and answering trivia questions to gather points. To register, call 305-294-9006, extension 1.