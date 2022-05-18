• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Pride Art Competition
The Key West Business Guild invites all artists to submit a symbol of pride in honor of Key West Pride, June 1-5. All entries will be entered in an art competition and then auctioned to benefit the Guild. The deadline is Friday, May 20. For information, call Dorian at 305-731-3446, or email dpattonevo@gmail.com.
• Hemingway street fair
The Hemingway Days Caribbean Street Fair is scheduled to take place on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Sponsors and vendors for food, drink, arts and crafts are encouraged to make applications to Mary at 305–304-0578. The street fair benefits Literacy Volunteers of America — Monroe County, Inc.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free dropoff of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 4. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Art proposals sought
The Studios of Key West is accepting proposals for workshops and exhibitions in a range of media for artists from beginners to professionals. With four distinct gallery spaces, The Studios has an array of options for artists looking to showcase their work. Deadline to propose a workshop is Wednesday, June 15. Visit http://www.tskw.org/submit-a-proposal.
• Book Club in a Bag
The Monroe County Public Library has announced its new Book Club in a Bag collection. The free service allows local book clubs to conveniently borrow multiple copies of book club titles for their members. Each Book Club in a Bag includes 10 copies of a book club title and a list of discussion questions. Bags will loan for six weeks and will be returned to the circulation desk at one of the library’s five locations throughout the Keys. For a list of available titles, search “Book Club in a Bag” in the library catalog at http://www.keyslibraries.org.
• FKSPCA volunteers needed
The FKSPCA will be preparing for the hurricane season by training volunteers and staff to care for the animals housed in the facility and for those interested in becoming a foster family, email foster@fkspca.org in Key West or tara@fkspca.org.
• Plant sale
The Key West Garden Club offers ornamental and native shrubs and trees for sale each Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the propagation area of Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. For information, visit http://wwwkeywestgardenclub.com.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults. For information, email info@uscgcingham.org.