• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• Blood drive
A blood drive in memory of Nicky Sorbelli, who lost his battle with T-Cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma in 2016, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Island Guitar, 1109 Key Plaza. For information or to make an appointment, visit http://www.oneblood.org, Sponsor Code 59329 or call 1-888-9DONATE.
• Cemetery Stroll
Strolls through the historic Key West cemetery will be offered at 9:30, 9:50, and 10:10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19. The tours will take approximately 90 minutes. Reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 305-304-1453. Participants may enter the cemetery by either the Windsor Street or Frances Street gates and go to the registration table on 2nd Avenue.
• Wildlife Center fundraiser
The “It’s for the Birds” fundraiser to benefit the Key West Wildlife Center will be held from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, at Fort West Martello. Tickets are $35 and available online at http://www.Keywestwildlifecenter.org. The Key West Wildlife Center, 1801 White St., is a non-profit organization providing rescue and rehabilitative care to wildlife.
• Plant sale
The Key West Garden Club offers ornamental and native shrubs and trees for sale each Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the propagation area of Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. For information, visit http://wwwkeywestgardenclub.com.
• Biz Exchange
The Key West Biz Exchange will hold a networking event to promote local businesses from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at the Shops of Mallory Square, 271 Front St. For information, call 305-916-9948.
• Film festival
Five films will be shown as part of the Key West NOW Women’s Film Festival, which opens Wednesday, March 2, and runs through March 23 at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St. Films will be screened each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at https://www.tropiccinema.com or at the door. COVID-19 protection policy requires attendees show a negative PCR done within the past 72 hours or a completed vaccination document, and to wear masks.
• Art festival
The Old Island Days Art Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-27, at the Truman Waterfront Park, with more than 100 fine arts and craft booths. The event is sponsored by the Key West Art Center. For information, email KWArtShow@gmail.com or call 305-294-1241.
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Doolittle” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups.
• Music festival
Habitat for Humanity of Key West and the Lower Florida Keys will host the Terry Cassidy Island Grass Music Festival from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at Boondocks Grille & Draft House, 27205 Overseas Highway, Ramrod Key. For information, email info@HabitatLowerKeys.org.