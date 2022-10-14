The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., offers adult crafting sessions on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon. On Oct. 19, no-sew ghosts and gnomes; Oct. 19, pumpkin cans; and Oct. 26, cork wall art. For information, call 305-292-3595 or email info@keyslibraries.org.
• Apprentice program
The College of the Florida Keys will offer a program on its Apprenticeships in Construction Technologies at a virtual information session at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 5:30 p.m. CFK is offering Plumbing and HVAC programs in Key West and the Upper Keys this upcoming spring semester, which begins Friday, Jan. 6. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, Nov. 1. Visit http://www. CFK.edu/apprenticeships for information and registration. To schedule a personal information session, contact Marissa Owens, recruiter@cfk.edu or call 305-809-3207.
• Art Festival
The Old Island Days Art Festival will be held on Whitehead Street on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-25. Applications are now being accepted at http://www.keywestartcenter.com. Application deadline is Saturday, Oct. 15. For information, email kwartshow@gmail.comx
• Cancer Walk
American Legion and Auxiliary Post #28 will host a College Road Loop Cancer Walk fundraiser at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at 5610 College Road. There is a $10 registration fee. Bake sales and raffles will be held following the walk, with all proceeds benefiting the Cancer Foundation of the Florida Keys. For information, call Laurie at 305-240-1655.
• History Happy Hour
The Key West Art & Historical Society’s curator and historian Cori Convertito will hold her “Happy Hour with the Historian” program from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at Comedy Key West, 218 Whitehead St. Participants can enjoy a complimentary beverage while Convertito presents the evening’s topic, “Key West during the Civil War” which will explore the island’s historical significance and contributions during the conflict. To reserve a spot, visit http://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events. The cost is $12 for KWAHS members, $15 for non-members. For information, contact Convertito at 305-295-6616, Ext. 112, or cconvertito@kwahs.org.
• Family Quilt Day
The Bahama Village Music Program will host a Family Quilt Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 in Nelson English Park, 300 Catherine St. Anyone with memories of, or dreams for, Bahama Village is invited to add to the ever-growing Goombay Quilt, a colorful, collaborative quilt that captures the neighborhood’s spirit and history. Participants can write the name of an ancestor, draw a picture, or put anything on a square of fabric. For information, contact Kawana Staffney at 786-370-0266 or kawanaj94@gmail.com.
• Al-Anon meetings
The Al-Anon Family Groups are fellowships of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share experience, strength and hope in order to solve common problems. There are many Al-Anon meetings in Monroe County, both in person and virtually. For meeting schedules and information, visit http://www.FlKeysAlanon.org or call 305-942-3117.