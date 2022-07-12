• Library lecture
NASA Solar System Ambassador Kevin Gallagher will give an illustrated talk about the first images shared by the Webb Space Telescope at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St. The event is free and open to the public. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, July 12, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Homeowners meeting
The Island of Key Largo Federation of Homeowner Associations will be holding its general membership meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at the Key Largo Library Community Room, 101485 Overseas Highway. The meeting can be attended in person or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85301709102?pwd=kaaec-YUNL-7znLNaOgeo5JiFZqCk6.1 Monroe County School District Chairman John Dick will be the guest speaker, discussing the School Board referendum that will be on the Aug. 23 ballot.
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Father of the Bride” at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Monologue Mondays
Fringe Theater Outreach will host free workshops for performers to get feedback and grow on July Mondays. Monologues, short scenes and songs, all with a five-minute time limit, will be presented at the 6:30 p.m. events on July 18 and July 25 at the Key West Armory, 600 White St. Those just wanting to watch are also welcome. For information, email info@fringtheater.org.
• Caribbean Street Fair
The Hemingway Days Caribbean Street Fair is scheduled to take place on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Sponsors and vendors for food, drink, arts and crafts are encouraged to make applications to Mary at 305–304-0578. The street fair benefits Literacy Volunteers of America — Monroe County, Inc., which provides free, confidential, one-to-one and small group literacy tutoring.
• Art workshop
Kindness Rocks Key West at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, with Unity of the Keys, 1011 Virginia St., hosting a free workshop to create the rocks, with supplies provided. For information, email church@unityofthekeys.org.
• Connie Gilbert scholarships
The Key West Chapter of the National Organization for Women will award the Connie Gilbert Memorial Scholarships on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to Monroe County applicants who identify as female, and who wish to continue her higher education career or apply for a professional license. Applicants must be returning to college from the workforce, seeking professional certification or licensing or entering at least their second year of college. Deadline for application is Monday, Aug. 15. Scholarship applications may be obtained by emailing kwnowinfo@gmail.com.