A Veterans Day ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Veterans Memorial Garden at Bayview Park. Principal speaker will be Maj. Brandon Schwartz, Commander U.S. Army Dive School. All veterans, active military and the general public are invited to attend. Ceremonial wreaths will be presented to honor and recognize veterans. For information, contact Jerry Hughes at 305-240-1136 or jhughesgroupins@aol.com.
• Historic preservation sail
Florida Keys historian and author Brad Bertelli will lead a historically informative two-hour seafaring excursion on 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. The event is presented by Key West Art & Historical Society in partnership with S/V Argo Navis. Passengers will enjoy beverages and light breakfast fare while Bertelli shares the back-story and personal insights on the topic, “Captain Benjamin Baker and Florida Keys Pineapple Farming.” For reservations and information, visit http://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events.
• Bridge run
Runners and walkers can compete in a scenic bridge race above the Upper Florida Keys and the eastern edges of the Florida Everglades in the First State Bank Key Largo Bridge Run at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. The course for the timed 5K run/walk will start at the access road at Gilbert’s Resort, Mile Marker 107.9. For event information and registration, visit http://www.keylargobridgerun.com.
• Outdoor movies
The Key West Library is partnering with the Tropic Cinema to host a free outdoor movie series from November to May on select Saturdays. “The Karate Kid” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. The screen will be on the 400 block of Eaton Street between Duval and Whitehead, in front of the Tropic Cinema. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own chairs. All movies will all be family-friendly blockbusters from the 1970s to ‘90s. For information, call the library at 305-292-3595.
• Monday movies
Congregation B’nai Zion, 750 United St., will be showing “The Automat,” the first M3M movie of the season, at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. The film is a light-hearted look at the birth, growing up and demise of the Horn and Hardart Automat in New York City and Philadelphia. Movies are free and open to the public. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. A light dessert will follow the movie.
• Walk on White
The monthly Walk on White will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. The event stretches from the historic Armory at 600 White St. to United Street, a half-mile of art galleries, studios, businesses and restaurants. For information, visit http://www.walkonwhite.com.
• Plant sale
The Key West Garden Club will hold its annual Fall Plant Sale at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19. There will be a large selection of ornamental and native plants for sale, including sun, shade and drought resistant varieties. Vendors will be selling exotic plants, bromeliads and orchids. A variety of artists will be offering unique holiday shopping opportunities. Food, beverages and baked goods will be on sale.