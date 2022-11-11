• Veterans Day ceremony

A Veterans Day ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Veterans Memorial Garden at Bayview Park. Principal speaker will be Maj. Brandon Schwartz, Commander U.S. Army Dive School. All veterans, active military and the general public are invited to attend. Ceremonial wreaths will be presented to honor and recognize veterans. For information, contact Jerry Hughes at 305-240-1136 or jhughesgroupins@aol.com.