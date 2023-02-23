• Book signing

Jessica Argyle, author of “No Name Key,” will be signing copies of her sequel, “Sidetrack Key,” at Key West Art and Historical Society’s Custom House Museum from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Argyle will also be available to answer questions and chat. The Custom House is located at 281 Front St. For information, call 305-295-6616 or email info@kwahs.org.