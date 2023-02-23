Jessica Argyle, author of “No Name Key,” will be signing copies of her sequel, “Sidetrack Key,” at Key West Art and Historical Society’s Custom House Museum from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Argyle will also be available to answer questions and chat. The Custom House is located at 281 Front St. For information, call 305-295-6616 or email info@kwahs.org.
• Garden Tour
The Key West Garden Club will host tours of five gardens in the Midtown West area of the island from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25. Docents will be at each location with detailed plant information. Tickets and information are available at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com. Tickets are good for both days. For information, call 305-294-3210 or keywestgardenclub.com.
• Speaker series
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will host Kristie Killam at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Her topic will be “Discovering Photography to connect with Art in Nature.” Admission for the speaker series is free for Garden members, $5 for non-members. For information call 305-296-1504 or visit www.keywest.garden.
• Art festival
The Old Island Days Art Festival will be held on Whitehead Street Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25-26. For information, email kwartshow@gmail.com.
• Impromptu Concert
The fourth concert of Key West Impromptu Classical Concerts’ season will feature the Aizuri String Quartet at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at St. Paul’s Church, 401 Duval St. Admission is $20 at the door. Students are admitted free. For information, visit http://www.keywestimpromptu.org.
• ‘It’s For The Birds’ fundraiser
The Key West Wildlife Center will host “It’s For The Birds” benefit at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd., from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26. Advance entry and raffle tickets are available at http://www.keywestwildlifecenter.com and will be available at the event.
• Book Sale
The Friends of the Key West Library will hold its monthly book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, in the Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. Cash or credit cards are accepted. In case of heavy wind or rain, the sale will be postponed. For information, see the library’s Facebook page.
•Higbee commissioning benefit
The Hemingway Rum Company, 201 Simonton St, Key West, will host and sponsor Girls Night Out Key West from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7. The Navy League, Key West Commissioning Committee, the sponsor of the upcoming commissioning of the USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee on Saturday, May 13, will be highlighted as the charity for the month. For information on the Higbee commissioning and the Navy League, Key West Council, visit http://www.higbeecommissioning.org or http://www.navyleaguekeywest.org. For information on Girls Night Out, visit its Key West Facebook page.