The Key West Garden Club will host tours of five gardens in the Midtown West area of the island from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25. All gardens are within 10 minutes walking distance. Docents will be at each location with detailed plant information. Tickets and information are available at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com. Tickets are good for both days. For information, call 305-294-3210 or keywestgardenclub.com.
• Art festival
The Old Island Days Art Festival will be held on Whitehead Street Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25-26. For information, email kwartshow@gmail.com.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Impromptu Concert
The fourth concert of Key West Impromptu Classical Concerts’ season will feature the Aizuri String Quartet at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at St. Paul’s Church, 401 Duval St. Admission is $20 at the door. Students are admitted free. For information, visit http://www.keywestimpromptu.org.
• Artisan Market
The Key West Artisan Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, in the parking lot at Sonny McCoy Indigenous Park, 1801 White St., across from Edward B. Knight Pier at Higgs Beach. The open air bazaar features local artists, authors, chef-made cuisine, craftspeople, performers and fresh produce. Guests are encouraged to ride bikes and BYOB (bring your own bags).
• Aqua Idol fundraiser
The Waterfront Playhouse Aqua Idol benefit will begin Monday, Feb. 27, at Aqua Nightclub, 711 Duval St. A group of vocalists will sing to benefit the Playhouse. The event will be held each Monday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. through April 10.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, to benefit Reef Relief.
• Early Bird Cleanup
Meet to pick up litter from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the VFW, 2200 N. Roosevelt Blvd. For information, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or call 305-809-3782.
• Conch Revival Picnic
Key West Art & Historical Society and Great Events Catering will team up to present the annual Conch Revival Picnic, an informal Conch heritage dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, at the Lighthouse, 938 Whitehead St. For information and tickets, visit https://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events/picnic
• Women’s Film Festival
Five films are on the docket at the annual Key West NOW Women’s Film Festival, which opens Wednesday, March 1, at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St. The first film is the docu-drama “Woman King.” This film links February’s Black History Month and March’s Women’s History Month. All films will be shown at 6 p.m. Tickets are available online at https://www.tropiccinema.com or at the door.
• Book Sale
The Friends of the Key West Library will hold its monthly book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, in the Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. Cash or credit cards are accepted.