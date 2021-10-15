• Scavenger hunt
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., will host a family-friendly, outdoor, self-directed scavenger hunt until Saturday, Oct. 30. Ask library staff at the front desk for the first clue and then search the library’s haunted Palm Garden for 14 clues to win a prize and participate in the scavenger hunt any time during the library’s operating hours, weather permitting. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Free Sailing Classes
Key West Community Sailing Center, 905 Palm Ave., will offer free sailing lessons Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to noon. Saturday classes are for women; Sunday classes are open to both men and women. Participants are asked to arrive at 9:45 a.m. No experience is required and beginners are welcome. Community Sailing’s safety practices may limit class size and masking will be encouraged. For information call Ben, 314-349-9929 or visit http:// www.keywestsailingcenter.org.
• Car show
The Florida Keys Southernmost Car Club will host a free Show & Shine Show from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at the Sugarloaf Lodge, 17001 Overseas Highway. For information, call Dick Moody at 305-942-1758.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, to benefit the Key West Art & Historical Society.
• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20, Southard and Whitehead streets. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call 305-809-3776, or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov
• Vaccination events
The State of Florida and multiple organizations in Monroe County are hosting community COVID-19 vaccination events. Events are open to the public. No appointments; walk-up only. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J will be provided from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Frederick Douglass Gym at 111 Olivia St. For information, visit http://www. monroe.floridahealth.gov/vax.
• Parkinson support group
The Key West Parkinson Support Group will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at El Siboney, 5501 5th St., Stock Island. For information, call Oscar at 305-395-2897.
• Mental illness seminar
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Miami-Dade in the Florida Keys is offering a free, in-person seminar for family and friends of people with a mental illness from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, at Unity of the Keys Spiritual Center, 1011 Virginia St. For registration and information, call, text or email Sherry at 305-304-3039 or sherrykw2@aol.com by Tuesday, Nov. 2.
• Music & Arts Festival
A COAST Is Clear Music & Arts Festival will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, starting at 11 a.m. on the Parade Grounds of Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd. The all-day, family friendly outdoor event kicks off with an artist’s market, food vendors and cash bar. Key West Art & Historical Society and COAST Projects will host the event. For information, visit http://www.coastisclearfest.com.