• Wildlife Center fundraiser
The “It’s for the Birds” fundraiser to benefit the Key West Wildlife Center will be held from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, at Fort West Martello. This annual event offers food, a silent auction and raffles donated from a variety of local resorts, businesses and restaurants. Tickets are $35 and available online at http://www.Keywestwildlifecenter.org.
• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers happy hours Monday and Tuesday evenings at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. and close at 5:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached. For information on available dates, call 305-296-0458.
• Car show
The Florida Keys Southernmost Car Club will host a free Show and Shine event from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20, at the Sugarloaf Lodge, 17001 Overseas Highway. For information, call Dick Moody at 305-942-1758.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults. For information, email info@uscgcingham.org. Donations to maintain the most decorated ship in Coast Guard history can be made by visiting http://www. uscgcingham.org/donate or mailed to Ingham Museum, P.O. Box 186, Key West, FL 33041.
• Movies on Monday
Congregation B’nai Zion is offering a free screening of “Love, Gilda,” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at 750 United St. Masks are required and attendees need to provide a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours prior to the film or written proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. For information, visit https://bnaizionkw.com/upcoming-events.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, to benefit Key West Art & Historical Society.
• Free tax preparation
The United Way of Collier and the Keys is prepared to help community members with their income tax preparation. UWCK’s VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) Program is a way for individuals making less than $66,000 a year to have their federal tax returns filed for free by IRS-certified volunteers. VITA will be conducting virtual tax preparation sessions. For information about VITA, or to register for a virtual session, visit http://www.keysunitedway.org/VITA.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.