• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free dropoff of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 6. For information, call 305-809-3776, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or visit http://www.KeyWestRecycles.com.
• Library tech tutoring
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is offering one-on-one tech tutoring on patrons’ own devices. The service is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For information and to reserve a spot, call 305-292-3595.
• Free museums
There will be local free admission at all four Key West Art & Historical Society museums on Sunday, Aug. 7. A Monroe County ID is required at the Custom House, Lighthouse, Fort East Martello and Tennessee William Museum
• Drag Bingo
“We Won’t Go Back,” a group supporting the rights of women, LGBTQIA and trans persons, will hold fundraising Drag Bingo events hosted by Qmitch from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, and Sunday, Aug. 14, at 22&Co., 504 Angela St. Proceeds will fund the “We Won’t Go Back” human rights march on Sunday, Aug. 21.
• Free garden tours
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden offers free admission to locals with a Monroe County ID from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit https://keywest.garden. The garden is located at 5210 College Road.
• Purple Heart award
Key West resident and U.S. Army Veteran Alvin Alce will be formally issued a Purple Heart for wounds incurred a while serving in Vietnam. The public is invited to attend the ceremony at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, at the Harvey Government Center, 1200 Truman Ave. Following the ceremony, a celebration and luncheon will be held at American Legion Post 168, 803 Emma St.
• Islamorada library hours
The Monroe County Public Library Islamorada branch will temporarily reduce the operating hours to close at 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Saturday due to a staffing shortage. Tuesdays will continue to have an 8 p.m. closure time. For information, call 305-664-4645.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Historic Tours of America
HTA offers all locals with a valid Monroe County ID a free ride on the Conch Tour train and the Old Town Trolley as well as admission to the Aquarium, the Shipwreck Museum and the Little White House on Sunday, Aug. 7. For information, visit http://trustshitorictours.com.
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Elvis” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Happy Hour with Historian
The Key West Art & Historical Society will partner with Comedy Key West to offer a series of historical lectures by Cori Convertito. At 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, the subject will be “A Man is Known by his Works: The Life & Art of Winslow Homer.” For tickets and information, visit http://www.https://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events