• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 31. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Basic boating class
America’s Boating Club, the Key West Sail and Power Squadron, will offer a boating basics class on Saturday and Sunday, April 2-3, at 5205 College Road. Participants will earn a Florida State Boaters ID Card and learn about Keys waters. For information, call Vince Melendy at 305-296-1126.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 2, For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Choral concert
The Keys Choral will perform its spring concert, Lux Perpetua, at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 Duval St. Tickets, which are $30, include a reception, and can be purchased online at http://www.keyschoralarts.org.
• Parkinson support group
The Key West Parkinson Support Group will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, at El Siboney, 5501 5th St., Stock Island. For information, call Oscar at 305-395-2897.
• Early map presentation
The College of the Florida Keys will host its VIP Series Event in the Upper Keys Center, “The Discovery, Early Mapping, and Charting of the Florida Keys and the Gulf Stream.” The presentation, by Brian Schmitt, is at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5 at the Upper Keys Center, 106040 Overseas Highway, Key Largo. Tickets are $5 at the door (cash only). Admission is free for students at CFK and Monroe County schools. For information, call 305-296-9081 or visit http://cfk.edu/vip. Advanced tickets are available at http://www.keystix.com.
•Migration Mania
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will host its Migration Mania fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at 5210 College Road. The day will feature an egg hunt, games, crafts, face painting and more. The event is free for members, adults and children under 3 years old and $5 for Children 3 years old and older. There is a maximum charge of $10 per family. For information call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Library speaker
The Key West Wildlife Center’s Animal Care Director, Peggy Coontz, will give a presentation about the facility at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, in the Key West Library’s Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military. Happy hour at sunset each Friday and Saturday; $5 admission for adults. For information, email info@uscgcingham.org.
• Women’s Club
The Lower Keys Women’s Club will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 14, at Boondock’s, 27207 Overseas Highway on Ramrod Key. The meeting is open to the public. Toiletries will be collected for the Domestic Abuse Shelter. To RSVP, call Kim at 312-972-9902.