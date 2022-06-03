• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers happy hours Monday and Tuesday evenings at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 50-person capacity is reached. For information on available dates, call 305-296-0458.
• Book Club in a Bag
The Monroe County Public Library has announced its new Book Club in a Bag collection. The free service allows local book clubs to conveniently borrow multiple copies of book club titles for their members. Each Book Club in a Bag includes 10 copies of a book club title and a list of discussion questions. Bags will loan for six weeks and will be returned to the circulation desk at one of the library’s five locations throughout the Keys. For a list of available titles, search “Book Club in a Bag” in the library catalog at http://www.keyslibraries.org.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop off of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 4. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• FKSPCA volunteers needed
The FKSPCA will be preparing for the hurricane season by training volunteers and staff to care for the animals housed in the facility and for those interested in becoming a foster family. For information, email foster@fkspca.org in Key West or tara@fkspca.org.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults. For information, email info@uscgcingham.org.
• Key West exhibit
The Key West Art & Historical Society has opened a major exhibition commemorating the 200th anniversary of the first permanent settlement of Key West in 1822 at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. It will be on display through Sunday, Dec. 11.
• Art proposals sought
The Studios of Key West is accepting proposals for workshops and exhibitions in a range of media for artists from beginners to professionals. With four distinct gallery spaces, The Studios has an array of options for artists looking to showcase their work. Deadline to propose a workshop is Wednesday, June 15. Visit http://www.tskw.org/submit-a-proposal.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Free movies
The Key West Library will host free Matinee Movies each Wednesday at 3 p.m. Visit http://keyslibraries.org/events for schedules. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.