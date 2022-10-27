The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is hosting Library Scouts, where kids can earn badges, have fun and learn about science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. The program is open to children 6 and older, and will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. For information, call 305-292-3595 or email info@keyslibraries.org.
The Fantasy Fest Street Fair has been moved to the Truman Waterfront Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.on Friday, Oct. 28. The event will offer shopping, costumes and accessories, fun entertainment and plenty of food and beverages. The show is free, accessible and a pet friendly event. Metered convenient parking (free with residential sticker), bike and scooter parking available. The park is located on the free Duval Loop bus route. For information, visit http://www.fantasyfest.com.
• Garden Halloween Party
Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will host its annual Screamin’ Green Halloween Party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Tricks, treats, games, costume contests and recycle ideas will be set up throughout the garden. Entrance fee is $5 per child or $10 per family; members are free. The garden is located at 5210 College Road. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Day of the Dead
The Monroe County Public Library’s Florida Keys History Center, Save-A-Grave Guardians and the Historic Florida Keys Foundation are presenting a program starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St. Historian Corey Malcom and Archivist Breana Sowers will present a look at iconic Keys cemeteries, along with death celebrations around the world. The presentation will be followed by a procession to the Key West Cemetery for a tour. The event is commemorating Día de Los Muertos, a Mexican holiday celebrated every year on Nov. 1-2.
• Community Day
The College of the Florida Keys will host Community Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5901 College Road. The free, family-friendly event will feature CFK academic showcases, interactive exhibits, live performances, a bounce house and other children’s activities, arts and crafts, vendors, music, food and drinks and free T-shirts. CFK President Dr. Jonathan Gueverra will lead a salute to veterans and military service members. For information, call 305-296-9081.
• Boating class
The Key West Sail and Power Squadron is offering a boating safety class from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Nov. 5-6, followed by a license test for boating certification. The squadron is located at 5205 College Road. For information and registration, call Dick Odgers at 305-509-0159.