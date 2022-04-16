• Plant sale
The plant nursery at the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will hold a plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 16, at 5219 College Road. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Car show
The Florida Keys Southernmost Car Club is holding a free car show from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, at the Sugarloaf Lodge, 17001 Overseas Highway. For information call Dick Moody at 305-942-1758, or visit http://www.floridakeyssouthernostcarclub.com.
• Movies on Monday
Congregation B’nai Zion is offering a free screening of “Tiger Within,” the story of an unlikely friendship between a homeless teen and a Holocaust survivor at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 18, at 750 United St. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Attendees need to provide a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours prior to the film or written proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. For information, visit https://bnaizionkw.com/upcoming-events.
• Military muster
The Conch Republic Military Muster & Conch-Tail Party will be held at the site of the USCGC Ingham at Truman Waterfront Park from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 19. The event will benefit the Wesley House’s Conch Republic Foster Children’s Fund. Food, music, 50/50 raffles and a cash bar will be available. General admission is $20 and $15 for those in uniform, Advance sale VIP and diplomatic seats, which include a Conch Republic pin, are $60 and $50 for uniformed persons. For information, email cutiesinaction@gmail.com.
• Tree giveaway
Keys Energy services will host its annual Tree Giveaway at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at KEYS’ Service Building, 1001 James St., and at KEYS’ Cudjoe Key site, 755 Blimp Road, between Valencia and Asturias roads. A complete listing of available trees is available at http://www.KeysEnergy.com.
• 5K run/walk
The Key West Southernmost Runners Club and Marci L. Rose will host the Earth Day 5K Run/Walk at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Edward B. Knight Pier at the corner of White Street and Atlantic Boulevard. Race day registration starts at 7a.m. All proceeds benefit the Conch Republic Marine Army, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the cleanup and restoration of the Florida Keys. Register online at http://www.runsignup.com. For information, call Don Nelson at 305-304-0091 or Mike Higgins at 205-534-5368.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults. For information, email info@uscgcingham.org.