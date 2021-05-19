• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, at the Curry Mansion at the corner of Caroline and Ann streets, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to sunset on Thursday, May 20. Masks are required and the number of guests per stall limited. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Garden talk
The Key West Botanical Garden Society will host speaker Lily Otero Pujol at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 20, in an online lecture. Pujol is a member of the CAPS (Cooperative Agriculture Pest Survey) team as a Biological Scientist IV/ Pest Survey Specialist and will speak on “Pests of Concern for South Florida and the Importance of Early Detection.” To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/KWBGSMay. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Legion post reopening
American Legion Post 168, 803 Emma St., will reopen on Friday, May 21 and will be open on Fridays and Saturdays in May with silent auctions, raffles and music. For information, call Nancy at 703-626-0600.
• Library Trivia Night
The Monroe County Public Libraries will present online Trivia Night at 7 p.m. Friday, May 21. Test your knowledge on a variety of subjects and compete for a chance to win prizes donated by local businesses. The event is free and open to the public. Visit http://www.keyslibraries.org/events or call your local library branch for information.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet via Zoom at noon on Tuesday, May 25. Leave email at 305-295-7501 for a link to the meeting. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome.
• Doggy day sail
The sailing vessel Argo Navis will host a fundraising Doggy Day Sail for the Florida Keys SPCA from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 29. The pups will get special treats and gifts and humans will have a lunch brunch. The event is limited to 20 guests and 20 well-behaved dogs. For information and ticket purchases, visit http://www.https://sailargonavis.com/ or call 305-509-1771.
• Pride Street Fair
Vendor space is available for the 2021 Key West Pride Street Fair, which will be held on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 5. For registration and information, visit http://www.gaykeywestfl.com/pride, or call Sean at 305-731-3385.
• Summer camp
Island Farm Summer Camp on Stock Island offers outdoor activities for children 7 to 13 years old. The three-week sessions run Monday through Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., in three-week sessions. Programs will include animal encounters, gardening, composting, fishing, hiking, music, scavenger hunts, natural resource art projects, building rafts and water recreation. For registration and information, call 580-916-8033 or visit https://www.instagram.com/islandfarmkw.