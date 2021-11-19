• Plant sale
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will be offering plants for sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 20. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Auction items wanted
Silent auction items are sought for the A Positive Step of Monroe County 5K Rudolph Red Nose Run–the PJ Edition–to be held Saturday, Dec. 18, starting and ending at the Southernmost Beach Café, 1405 Duval St. Needed are fun, functional or fabulous items. To donate, contact Billy Davis at 305-304-1969 or apsmccrp@aol.com. For information, visit https://www.apsmc.org/annual-5k.
• Orchid Society
The Key West Orchid Society will meet at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, the Garden Club at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. There will be an orchid sale, raffles and displays. The event is open to the public.
• Castaways seek members
The Southernmost Coconut Castaways members volunteer at local events, support charitable causes and promote Trop Rock music. For information or to join, visit http://www.southernmostcoconut castaways.com.
• Car show
The Florida Keys Southernmost Car Club will hold a free car show from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21, at Sugar Loaf Lodge, 17001 Overseas Highway. For information, call Dick Moody at 305-942-1758.
• Lighted boat parade
The Schooner Wharf Bar/Absolut Vodka Lighted Boat Parade will set sail at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11. Boats of all sizes are eligible to enter. Entry forms are now available at Schooner Wharf, 202 WIlliam St., or at http:/wwwschoonerwharf.com. Entries received by Monday, Nov. 22, will have fees waived. A captains’ ceeting will take place at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, on the upper deck of Schooner Wharf. For information, call Evalena or Sheree at 305-292-9520.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Waterfront bazaar
The Black Friday Shopping Extravaganza will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 26, at Truman Waterfront. The event replaces the normal Farmers Market due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Shoppers can expect fine art and crafts and other creative gift ideas. For information visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket or call 305-731-3385.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Music and Arts Festival
A COAST Is Clear Music and Arts Festival will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, starting at 11 a.m. on the Parade Grounds of Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd. The all-day, family friendly outdoor event kicks off with an artists market, food vendors and cash bar. Key West Art & Historical Society and COAST Projects will host the event. For information, visit http://www.coastisclearfest.com.