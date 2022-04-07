• Organ donation presentation
Monroe County Library Systems and Life Alliance Organ Recovery Agency (LAORA), are celebrating National Donate Life Month by inviting county residents to an educational presentation that raises awareness for organ donation and transplantation at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 7, in the Key West Library Auditorium, 700 Fleming St. National Donate Life Month celebrates lives saved through organ donation and the legacies of donor heroes.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 7. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• Reproductive rights forum
The ACLU of the Florida Keys and NOW will co-sponsor a forum on The Crisis in Reproductive Rights in Florida at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at the Harvey Government Center, 1200 Truman Ave. The presentation will also be available on Zoom, via a link on https://www.facebook.com/aclufloridakeys/
• Garden Club meeting
The Key West Garden Club will hold a meeting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. Lisa Kost will speak on “Reintroducing Zebra Longwing butterflies to the Lower Keys.” This is an inside event and masking is suggested. Refreshments will be served outside afterward. For information, visit http://www. keywestgardenclub.com
• Ukraine fundraiser
Vinos on Duval will host a wine-and-cheese tasting fundraiser from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, to raise money for the World Central Kitchen, which feeds Ukrainian refugees. The suggested donation is $15. Vinos is located at 810 Duval St.
• Spring concert
The Key West Community Orchestra will present “A Joyous Spring Concert “ at the Key West Garden Club, 1100 Atlantic Blvd., from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 13. The $20 tickets are available only online at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com/club/garden-concert.
• Women’s Club
The Lower Keys Women’s Club will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 14, at Boondock’s, 27207 Overseas Highway on Ramrod Key. The meeting is open to the public. Toiletries will be collected for the Domestic Abuse Shelter. To RSVP, call Kim at 312-972-9902.
• Military muster
The Conch Republic Military Muster & Conch-Tail Party will be held at the site of the USCGC Ingham at Truman Waterfront Park from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 19. The event will benefit the Wesley House’s Conch Republic Foster Children’s Fund. Food, music, 50/50 raffles and a cash bar will be available. General admission is $20 and $15 for those in uniform, Advance sale VIP and diplomatic seats, which include a Conch Republic pin, are $60 and $50 for uniformed persons. For information. email cutiesinaction@gmail.com
• Tree giveaway
Key energy services will host its annual Tree Giveaway at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at KEYS’ Service Building 1001 James Street and at KEYS’ Cudjoe Key site, 755 Blimp Road, between Valencia and Asturias roads. A complete listing of available trees will be made available at http://www.KeysEnergy.com.